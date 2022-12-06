Finish. That’s the message for Ouachita Christian across the board.
OCS senior quarterback Landon Graves wants to finish strong offensively after the offensive unit staggered a bit in the second half of a 42-14 semifinal win against Ascension Catholic just one week after the defense held on a two-point conversion of the 28-27 quarterfinal win against Glenbrook.
OCS junior linebacker Noah Lovelady wants to finish sending a message that he and his teammates have been delivering on defense all year long.
And OCS junior receiver Tate Hamby wants to finish with a state championship trophy in his hands after coming so close to hoisting it the last two seasons.
The finish line is near.
“We’ve come in second the last few years now,” Hamby said. “We’re tired of coming in second. We want to come in first.”
Calvary Baptist and Southern Lab have thwarted OCS’ attempts to bring more hardware back to Monroe the last two years. The Eagles will make their fourth straight state championship game appearance against No. 1 Vermilion Catholic at 7 p.m. Thursday, as OCS looks for its first state title since beating Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 67-22, for the Division IV State Championship in 2019.
“Finish Strong” was the motto of that 2019 team, and that’s exactly what’s required of this OCS team if it’s going to ace one of its toughest tests to date. The Eagles know that to be true. In fact, senior linebacker Colin Cork approached Fitzhugh with an idea leading up to the state championship game.
“Every week, I put a scripture of the week up, and the scouting report has the same one,” said Fitzhugh last weekend. “Colin Cork told me they finished their team meeting and said, ‘Coach, our scripture for this next week is going to be what our scripture was when we were freshmen. We want it to be 2 Corinthians 8:11. You get one verse in your head, and we want it to be about finishing strong.’ They realize our season is not done yet. We played great the other night, but we want to finish strong.”
The 2019 state championship verse Cork referenced reads, “Now finish the work, so that your eager willingness to do it may be matched by your completion of it, according to your means.”
Vermilion Catholic is an undefeated football team that has beaten the likes of Cedar Creek, Southern Lab and St. Martin’s Episcopal this postseason. The Eagles of Vermilion Catholic have allowed just 21 combined points against those foes and have given up a total of 58 points this season (4.5 points allowed per contest). Vermilion Catholic also had seven shutouts this season.
This defense has gotten it done in 2022 with a nice blend of size (sophomore nose guard Will Allen is 6’4”, 365 pounds) and team speed (senior linebacker Ashton Belaire was an All-State honorable mention in 2021).
“They've got nine seniors that start on this defense, and they like to use a 3-4,” Fitzhugh said. “Both safeties are solid. They have very good team speed.”
If you ask Lovelady, though, he’s looking forward to a defensive struggle with one of the best defenses in the state.
“I love my guys,” Lovelady said. “We like to hit people. We play so well together, and I think we have a great shot at winning.”
To hint at this being a defensive struggle might be disrespectful to an OCS offense that’s averaged 42.2 points per contest this season, though. And Vermilion Catholic's offense demands respect also.
Vermilion Catholic has outscored its competition, 523-58, this season. The No. 1 seed has won every single game by double digits with its 17-7 win against Southern Lab in the quarterfinals being its closest game by a mile. In other words, scoring points hasn’t been a big issue for this Eagle team either. And they’ve done it in different ways than they have in the past.
Drew Lege threw for 447 yards and four touchdowns in Vermilion Catholic’s 36-34 overtime loss to OCS back in the 2020 Division IV semifinals, but Fitzhugh is expecting a different approach this season.
“Where they are different this year is sophomore quarterback Jonathan Dartez can lull you to sleep and hit you with the big pass play, but they are 75 or 80 percent run,” Fitzhugh said. “They’re a fundamental zone football team. They pound the rock with a big offensive line that has several players over 250 (pounds). They have a strong run game, and their quarterback is a hard-nosed runner.”
Graves and the fellow seniors at OCS have an opportunity to bookend their high school careers with state titles. And that’s something the new touchdown record-holder at OCS doesn’t take for granted.
“I’m just so blessed to be here,” Graves said. “The coaches give us a great opportunity to win. It’s been amazing. I can’t wait for a great matchup.”
