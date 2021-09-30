Steven Fitzhugh talked about it until he was blue in the face. St. Frederick's defense this. St. Frederick's defense that.
Heading into Thursday night's contest, Fitzhugh cautioned his team time and time again about a Warriors defense that had allowed just six points in their previous three matchups. By kickoff time, his players had heard enough.
"Coach Fitzhugh was pounding it in our head," OCS lineman Casey Cobb said following the Eagles' 25-7 victory. "'St. Frederick has the best defense. That's what everybody is thinking.' We pounded 'em in the second half."
OCS' defense limited St. Frederick to just 85 yards on 46 plays. After the Eagles turned the football over twice in the first half to St. Frederick's none, the Eagles recorded turnovers of their own along with fourth down conversions to completely swing the momentum in favor of the road team. The biggest swing play of them all actually came on special teams.
Down 7-6 in the third quarter, Cobb blocked a punt and Tate Hamby scooped up the football before returning it roughly 30 yards for the Eagles' first lead of the game.
"There’s a statistic somewhere that if a team blocks a punt in the game, they’re going to win 94 percent of those games," OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. "He laid out for (the block) perfectly."
St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson knew how much that punt block altered the outcome.
"That punt block was huge. I felt like the defense, we were putting them in really bad situations," Robinson said. "We probably pressed a little bit on offense and that’s not our MO. I still think our defense showed a lot of fight, and I've got to do a better job offensively, and we will, to get to that next level as a football team."
The momentum just snowballed after that.
OCS' defense made a statement on the next three Warrior possessions. Zach White picked off St. Frederick quarterback Garrett Taylor, Maddox King jumped on a fumble forced by Thomas Culp and Hamby intercepted Taylor.
"(Hamby) is a monster player," Fitzhugh said. "He’s a kid that grew up a lot between last year and this year. He’s one of those kids that growing up you could tell is going to be special. He’s a sophomore, and he’s a quick learner. He made some huge plays tonight. I felt like his interception is what really sealed the game and turned the tide."
Trailing 7-0 at halftime, OCS receiver Tristan Wiley returned the second-half kickoff deep into St. Frederick territory. Facing a 4th-and-9, OCS quarterback Landon Graves threw up a jump ball in the end zone for Wiley, who snagged it. The touchdown was set up by stretch plays, jet sweeps and counters.
"They were crashing down hard on us, and it looked like it just opened up things on the outside," Fitzhugh said. "Landon is a good athlete and makes plays. We had several big plays to keep the drive alive. In the first quarter, they three-and-outed us three times."
OCS running back Chad Strickland scored from three yards out after White's interception. Following King's fumble recovery, OCS faced a 4th-and-14 at the start of the fourth quarter when Graves threw it up for Wiley again. Once more Wiley high pointed the football for the touchdown grab. The Air Force commit recorded 64 yards and two scores on four catches in the win.
"I knew we had to have that one," Wiley said. "We got that touchdown and it just took their energy. That was a big point in the game."
OCS finished the game with 152 yards of total offense, which was a far cry from the first quarter.
The first half featured what some might call a Billy Bell special. St. Frederick’s defensive coordinator had his defense flying to the football, holding Ouachita Christian’s offense in check with no yards in the first quarter.
The Eagles kicked things into gear in the second quarter but went into the locker room trailing, 7-0, with only 55 total yards. As it just so happened, that’s exactly how many yards the Warriors had at the break too, but St. Frederick benefitted from short fields.
The field position swung in St. Frederick’s favor after OCS running back Chad Strickland had the ball jarred loose on the Eagles first possession and Warriors freshman William Patrick jumped on the loose football at the Eagle 34-yard line.
OCS is no stranger to playing stout defense either, though. On the very first play of St. Frederick’s ensuing possession, Cobb dropped Taylor in the backfield for an 11-yard loss. Cobb frequently batted down passes at the line of scrimmage, while the combination of Warrior defenders Caleb Scurfield and Thomas Marsala made frequent trips to the OCS backfield. OCS quarterback Landon Graves was under so much pressure that he threw up jump balls within the vicinity of his receivers, which resulted in a 5-of-16 performance in the first half. St. Frederick veteran defensive back Gunter Tannehill picked off graves in the second quarter, which gave the Warriors a +2 edge in turnover margin.
The Warriors were unable to take advantage of the favorable field position after the fumble, but it allowed for a scoring opportunity later.
Set up by another stellar defensive effort that saw Tyler Melna sack Graves at the Eagles own 3-yard line, the Warriors mounted a 37-yard scoring drive that culminated in a 13-yard touchdown strike from Taylor to Marsala.
Thanks to more stingy defensive plays, like when St. Frederick cornerback Chris Bell batted down a pass intended for Tristan Wiley, the Warriors kept OCS out of the end zone at the end of the second quarter.
Up next for the Eagles is a Thursday night home matchup against River Oaks, while St. Frederick will enjoy a bye week.
