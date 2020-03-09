Make it eight straight for the Ouachita Christian baseball team after the Eagles handled their business in the 2020 Trey Altick Prep Classic last weekend.
With four wins in three days, the Eagles improved to 8-2 on the season thanks to the 33 runs plated. Despite all the distractions that came along with the school hosting the Div. IV State Championship in girls basketball, the Eagles baseball team maintained a razor sharp focus over the weekend.
“I was really proud of them for that,” OCS head coach John Parker said. “Knowing we had five games this week with the semis and possible finals during the same week, the guys really kept their composure.”
The Eagles started off the tourney with a back-and-forth slugfest with Brusly that culminated in an 11-10 victory that featured a walk-off error. The Eagles collected 15 hits, as Kade Woods led OCS with three doubles.
“We’ve been really happy, especially over the last week, with our offensive production,” Parker said. “We knew we had guys capable of doing it. It’s just guys had to get acclimated to facing varsity pitching day in and day out.”
Teammate Connor Mulhern recorded two doubles in the victory. Mulhern had a standout weekend, as he tripled and homered in OCS’ next victory of the weekend, an 8-6 victory against St. Charles Catholic. Kade Trichel, Hunter Herring and Barham White each doubled in the victory.
Ouachita had to rally in the seventh to beat Arkansas’ Baptist Prep, 6-5, Friday night.
Casey Cobb was terrific in relief. Cobb entered in the fourth inning with the Eagles trailing 5-4 before going the distance and holding Baptist Prep hitless the rest of the night.
“Casey did a good job in relief,” Parker said. “He’s a tough hard-nosed sophomore. He’s one of the starters on our offensive line and started a lot in basketball this year. He’s just a kid that we know is going to get in there and compete. We had several really good relief performances this weekend, and he was just one of those guys.”
Offensively, Landon Graves did nothing but get on base. Graves was 3-for-3 at the plate with a walk, while Mulhern supplied three RBI in the win.
OCS finished the tournament with an 8-4 victory against St. Thomas Aquinas. The Herring produced three hits in the win, while Kade Woods and Christian Gray combined to allow just one hit over seven innings for OCS to finish the tourney unblemished.
OCS will travel to participate in the Eunice tournament this weekend before hosting Sterlington next Monday at 6 p.m.
