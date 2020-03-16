If the season ends abruptly, the Ouachita Christian baseball team will have plenty to be proud of in a 10-3 2020 campaign.
Coming off of two wins in a Eunice tournament where the Eagles scored 26 runs in three games, OCS head coach John Parker couldn’t help but swell with pride over his team’s performances down south.
“We were able to split a doubleheader against a really good Notre Dame team, and we had 12 hits in the loss,” Parker said. “I thought we played really well. There were times where we gave up some things defensively that we shouldn’t have, but that’s going to happen.”
OCS opened tournament play with a 9-2 win against Notre Dame.
The Eagles racked up nine hits with Connor Mulhern, Hunter Herring and Jon Michael Cader each recording two hits in the victory. Meanwhile, Kade Woods kept Notre Dame’s offense in check by allowing only two runs on six hits and two walks. Woods, who is transitioning into a full-time starter role, also struck out five batters in the 4.1 innings pitched.
“His pitch count gets pretty high in the starting role because he strikes a lot of kids out,” Parker said. “And he gives up a lot of foul balls because kids are late on it. So he hasn’t been able to go as deep as we hoped. Still, he’s gives it to the next guy with the lead. He’s making that transition pretty well.”
The Eagles fell 8-5 to Notre Dame in the second contest, but OCS still outhit its opponent. Mulhern produced another two-hit performance, while Aden Harris, Jacob White and Woods each had multi-hit days, as well.
The Eagles capped off the weekend with a 12-0 victory against Jennings. Mulhern and Cader each generated two hits again for the Eagles. Cader hit a double that Parker said would have been a home run in most ballparks.
“We played at Miller Stadium, which is the home for Notre Dame and Crowley and Northside Christian, and that might be the largest field we’ve ever played at,” Parker said. “It was 416 (feet) dead center and 375 in power alleys. Cader hit a few doubles that would have cleared most parks.”
The Eagles, like every other team in the area, will suspend play in hopes of returning to the field later this year.
