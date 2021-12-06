Go ahead and pull out Tristan Wiley’s checklist. Oak Grove? Check. Calvary Baptist? Check. Southern Lab? Boy, things have really lined up for the senior wide receiver in Ouachita Christian’s path toward winning another state title.
The year 2021 turned out to be Southern Lab’s year after knocking on the door of a state title game appearance the last three seasons. The Kittens made the semifinals for the fourth straight season, but with a 33-0 victory against St. Frederick in the semifinals, Southern Lab was able to punch its ticket to the state title game for the first time in that span.
And OCS fans remember how that semifinal appearance streak started, right? The Eagles found themselves entering a home quarterfinal playoff game against Southern Lab as underdogs, but it was OCS that looked like the top seed on that cold memorable night.
The Eagles were up 21-8 in the third quarter against the No. 1 seed. But OCS could not put the Kittens away. That opened the door for Southern Lab to rip off an 80-yard scoring drive at the start of the fourth quarter to draw within one possession. Southern Lab hung around until the very end, hanging on to a prayer.
With 12 seconds remaining, Southern Lab quarterback Travon Myles threw up a Hail Mary to Reginald Johnson, who high-pointed the ball and broke away from OCS defenders on a mind-bending 55-yard score. The game-winning play provided Southern Lab the 22-21 victory on an unforgettable Friday night, and just like that, Southern Lab made Wiley’s list.
“When we start talking about it, it starts bothering me bad,” Fitzhugh said. “It’s a rip your heart out game. I’ve been coaching however long, and that’s the toughest loss. And I guess you’re just replaying things in your head for so long."
Players like Wiley haven’t. The seniors on this year’s OCS squad were freshmen during that 2018 postseason meeting, and some were even on the field. Wiley was just a green freshman when Myles made the game-winning play.
“You know, I don’t think I’ve really gone a day of not thinking about it for the past four years,” said Wiley, who has recorded 1,409 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. “Every year the playoff brackets come out, I look to see where Southern Lab is. Every year they’ve been on the opposite side of the bracket, and now I get to finally play them.”
Fitzhugh and OCS’ Air Force commit have had conversations over the years about that play, and it was Fitzhugh that had to initially pick his young ball player up and encourage Wiley to dust himself off. Three OCS defenders were in position to make the play, and they didn’t. But for a long time, Wiley harped on being one of those defenders.
“I stuck him in there at safety as a freshman, but he’d made some plays as a backup DB before,” Fitzhugh said. “But he’s a freshman in the open field going against a guy who ends up going to play college ball. Tristan did not cost us that game, but I know he feels that responsibility of being the last guy between him and the goal line. But I told him, ‘Well, if the three guys around him at the time wouldn’t have fallen in the mud, you know…’ That pain propelled us the next year to finish strong. Sometimes you go through pain and it ignites a fire to keep on going.”
Now Wiley will be on the field as the veteran Division-I commit. And he hopes to enter this game near 100% after injuring his ankle on a kickoff return during the overtime win against Calvary Baptist in the semifinals.
“I’m doing everything I can to be healthy,” Wiley said. “It’s definitely a blessing I have two weeks to get ready for it.”
The win against Calvary Baptist, or the “instant classic” as Fitzhugh dubbed it, was yet another reason why the Eagles are so difficult to beat at home. OCS trailed by double digits late in the third quarter, but the Eagles never blinked.
“We feed off of Coach Fitzhugh,” senior receiver Thomas Culp said. “He’s always keeping our heads up when we’re down. It’s great to have him on our sideline. He’s a great motivator.”
The 40-37 overtime win made the No. 1 (13-0) Eagles a jaw-dropping 19-0 at home since the school unveiled “Steven Fitzhugh Field.”
“The turf has been good to us,” Fitzhugh said. “Southern Lab was actually the last time we lost out there.”
And the Kittens have arguably their best team since they flooded Ouachita Christian School with top D1 commits like LSU’s Ty Davis Price and Kardell Thomas. This year, the Kittens have a defensive line that’s helped limit opposing teams to just six total points in the playoffs. St. Frederick was one of the three teams Southern Lab has beaten in this postseason run, as the Warriors fell to the No. 2 Kittens, 33-0, in the semifinals.
“They have outstanding athletes,” Fitzhugh said. “They have great size, but their defensive front is the most solid team we’ve seen this year defensively. So that will be a great matchup between our offensive line and their defensive line. It’ll make for a great ballgame.”
Southern Lab totaled 452 yards while accumulating a fourth of St. Frederick’s season total of points given up (127) in 2021. Kittens quarterback Angelo Izzard completed 11-of-17 passes for 270 yards. His favorite target on the night, Darren Morris, had five catches for 160 yards. Morris also tallied an interception on defense with two sacks.
“Their quarterback, Izzard, has got a cannon for an arm,” Fitzhugh said. “He can drop back and chunk it as far as he needs to with ease. It takes no effort for him to throw it 60 yards in the air, and he’s very mobile. He’ll be the best quarterback, as far as dual threat kid, that we’ll see. (Landry) Lyddy puts the ball on the money, but he ain’t a scrambler. The Bryce Leonard kid (from Ascension Catholic) was an outstanding quarterback too, so we’ve played some teams that can spread it out and throw the ball. It’s good that we’ve been in that situation so that we can learn from our mistakes.”
When the Eagles take on Southern Lab in the Division IV State Championship at noon Friday in the Caesars Superdome, OCS will be looked for its seventh state championship in school history. And these seniors will be playing in their third straight state championship game. In other words, this will be business as usual for the Eagles.
“There’s a sense of pride about it,” OCS offensive lineman Andy Weatherford said. “It’s not to where it’s boastful or cocky. But there’s a certain confidence to go out and play our game and try to bring home another one.”
But hurt feelings remain. Southern Lab is responsible for one of the biggest heartbreaks in school history, and the players that were on that field back in 2018 have never forgotten. Wiley has already avenged losses to Oak Grove and Calvary Baptist. He’s hoping to mark that final check this weekend.
“This last one would be the sweetest of them all,” Wiley said. “Not just because it’s against another great team that kept us from winning a state championship, but it would be capping off something OCS has not done a lot, which is a perfect season. The team I wanted to play the most over these years was Southern Lab. It’s a great team, no doubt.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.