An investment into youth of all ages at Ouachita Christian School has built a sustainable winning culture that has produced one of the most successful runs Northeast Louisiana football fans have ever seen.
Silver trophy or gold trophy, one thing has remained a constant through the years — Ouachita Christian has carried one or the other back home from state championship games over the last four years. But this time, well, this time the No. 3 Eagles got to bring the larger shinier gold trophy after OCS defeated No. 1 Vermilion Catholic, 28-14, Thursday evening.
“We’re blessed with kids that like to work hard,” OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “We’re a program that has these guys come up from elementary. Landon (Graves) came to football camp when he was 5 years old. They dream about wearing a gold helmet at an early age. And our old guys take care of the young players. It’s love. It’s all built on love. We don’t always have the biggest, fastest or strongest, but one thing we have is a love for teammates that will sacrifice for each other.”
The (13-1) Ouachita Christian Eagles are back on top as state champions for the first time since 2019 with the school’s eighth state championship victory overall. Fitzhugh is now 6-3 in state championship games, and Graves finished his high school career with a 28-2 record as the starting quarterback for the Eagles.
To capture this latest win, OCS had to rise above a defense that had given up just 4.5 points per game all season long. The Eagles rolled up their sleeves, made big splash plays with Graves connecting with teammates Broc Hogan, Tate Hamby, Drew Dougan, Zach White and Mason Minvielle while dominating the turnover battle to give the No. 1 seed its first blemish of the season.
OCS’ 28 points marked only the second time this season that No. 1 Vermilion Catholic has given up 20-plus points. The No. 3 Eagles racked up 328 total yards and put Vermilion Catholic in an unfamiliar position: behind in a ballgame.
“They played a heck of a ballgame,” Vermilion Catholic head coach Broc Prejean said. “They were fast and physical and as advertised. They were an impressive team to watch on film and even more impressive in person. They forced some turnovers and capitalized on them. They’re a great program.”
OCS finished plus-three in the turnover margin. Last year, the Eagles forced just three turnovers all postseason. But in this year’s playoff run, OCS forced 14.
OCS recorded four turnovers against Vermilion Catholic, and Broc Hogan was responsible for two of them with interceptions that earned him the game's Most Valuable Player honor. Hogan also led the team with 80 receiving yards on six catches. Before the season, Fitzhugh told The Ouachita Citizen that Hogan would surprise everyone after he broke his ankle as a sophomore and struggled to contribute consistently on the football field the last two years.
“I think people will look at Broc this year and say, ‘Where did this kid come from?’” Fitzhugh said before the season.
On the biggest stage of his career, Hogan played the game of his life.
“Surprised everybody, didn’t it?” Hogan said.
What should not have been a surprise to anyone was OCS’ ability to generate turnovers on defense. White recorded an interception on the Eagles’ first defensive possession of the game and then followed with an 11-yard run in a scrum to show a Vermilion Catholic defense that’s given up 58 combined points all year that OCS was not going to be intimidated on offense. White had three runs of 10 yards or more on the first series, and Graves completed a third-and-long with a throw over the middle to Hogan to keep the chains moving. Graves connected with Hogan again on a perfectly timed back-shoulder throw down the sidelines, as the Eagles attacked Vermilion Catholic with a diverse playbook.
The 12-play, six-minute scoring drive bookended with a 12-yard touchdown run from Graves to put the Eagles on top, 7-0. After Graves scored, he performed an uncharacteristic celebration in the back of the end zone by kicking in the imaginary door. He was paying tribute to a former Eagle great, Will Fitzhugh.
“That was his signature move,” Graves said. “He kept nagging me to do it since the middle of the year.”
Fitzhugh overheard Graves telling the story at the postgame press conference and chimed in on his son’s suggestion.
“I told Landon, ‘Do not listen to everything Will Fitzhugh says,’” OCS’ headman said.
Vermilion Catholic matched scores quickly thanks to an OCS bust in the secondary on third-and-long. Vermilion Catholic capitalized with a 36-yard pass on the play. The Screaming Eagles from down South had to work for their game-tying score, as Colin Cork made several tackles in the red zone to set up a fourth-and-goal from the two-yard line. Vermilion Catholic quarterback Jonathan Dartez stretched his body toward the pylon while being hit by Hogan to tie the contest, 7-7.
Momentum was switching to Vermilion Catholic’s sideline after an OCS three-and-out preceded a Vermilion Catholic drive that entered OCS territory. OCS defensive lineman Ben Devall stonewalled that momentum with a sack that drew a collective roar from the OCS faithful in attendance. That ultimately led to a punt midway through the second quarter.
Vermilion Catholic’s defense continued to make life difficult for OCS’ offense, but Ouachita Christian’s defense was there to lend a helping hand throughout the night. After a second consecutive three-and-out, Hogan recorded an interception to get the ball back for his offense.
“I just saw him throw it, and I jumped on it cause I thought it was the right thing to do," Hogan said. "I just thank God for giving me this ability to play football at this level.”
Later in the quarter, OCS had possession at its own 15-yard-line with 38 seconds remaining. Graves went to work, completing four straight passes to cover 85 yards in 28 seconds. The biggest throw he made arguably came when he was rolling to his right before tossing a 45-yard pass that hit Tate Hamby in stride down the sideline with 15 seconds remaining in the half.
“Graves is a heck of a quarterback,” Prejean said.
Graves finished his day completing 19-of-25 passes for 211 yards and three total scores. He followed that completion to Hamby with a rocket over the middle to Drew Dougan for the 23-yard touchdown. OCS took a 14-7 advantage into the locker room.
OCS nearly doubled its first half yardage in the final 28 seconds, as OCS had just 86 yards of total offense before the final drive of the second half.
After Vermilion Catholic’s defense forced a punt to start the second half, the Eagles’ defense made yet another substantial play when a fumble was recovered by Maddox King inside Vermilion Catholic territory.
On a drive that featured Graves stretching the football out to pick up a pivotal fourth-and-five near the 30-yard line, OCS cashed in on the turnover with a 16-yard touchdown run by White, making it a 21-7 OCS lead midway through the third quarter.
Hogan’s fourth interception came near the end of the quarter and sparked a 13-play, 96-yard scoring drive that culminated with a five-yard touchdown pass from Graves to Dougan to make it a 28-7 ballgame in the fourth quarter.
Gavin Polk made all four of his extra points in the victory for the Eagles.
Graves and his fellow seniors have played for state championships all four years of their high school career and have been apart of two state championship wins. The journey for him ended just how it began, on top.
“I don’t regret anything,” Graves said. “I went out with a bang, baby.”
