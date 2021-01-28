A week of inactivity created quite a mystery surrounding Ouachita Christian's contest against Cedar Creek.
Would OCS have any rust? Would the Lady Eagles be able to beat the Lady Cougars again, despite being inactive for so long?
The answer to both questions were yes in a 50-43 victory Tuesday night.
"We showed (the rust)," OCS head coach Stan Humphries said. "They were up by like 10 or 12 in the first quarter at one point. It was a sluggish start. We didn't shoot the ball well either, and out of 23 games we've played this year, that's only happened twice."
Like all championship caliber teams do, however, OCS found a way to get back into the contest. But it took some adjusting. Cedar Creek utilized what Humphries called a "free defense," which mean three girls were playing man defense while the other two girls played a zone.
"That gave us some fits early, but we got better at it," Humphries said. "We would make one pass and take the shot. We started getting three or four or five passes in before we would take shots. We tried to get something closer, especially since we weren't hitting (shots). It was one of those games."
OCS trailed, 23-21, at halftime before taking a razor thin lead in the third quarter. It was tight down the stretch, but Humphries had his team pull the ball out in the fourth quarter to force Cedar Creek to come out of its zone.
"It was four minutes left when we did that," Humphries said. "You're either going to play man or we'll just dribble this out. They came out and fouled and then we got it to the free throw line."
Jayden Ellerman led the Lady Eagles with 12 points, while fellow veteran Conleigh Laseter had 10 points. Sophomore Anna Dale Melton provided 11 points also.
"Jayden did a good job of leading us," Humphries said. "They left her open, and she hit shots. We went a little smaller with four guards and one post to get a little more speed and quickness on the floor."
OCS' game against Sicily Island Friday was canceled due to COVID-19. The Lady Eagles improved to 21-2 and 5-0 in district with the win against the Lady Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.