The Ouachita Christian softball team might’ve had a slow start to the season with an incomplete roster due to the Lady Eagles bringing home the school’s first state championship and all. But OCS has ripped off a 4-1 start to district play, and with a 12-10 overall record, the Lady Eagles do not intend on looking back.
“We played the first five games with an incomplete team, and some of those teams have played for state championships,” head coach Daniel Kirkendall said.
The recent results are a completely different story. OCS has ripped off three straight victories before heading into a contest against No. 1 Calvary Baptist.
The Lady Eagles defeated Delhi, 17-0, before handling Parkers Chapel in a 15-1 contest and 4-3 win.
A major key to the Lady Eagles’ success centers around OCS’ ability to provide much depth on offense. While Carley Teekell does her job inside the circle, speedsters Carolyn Dorris, Peyton Owens and Sarah Shivers strike fear on the base paths. Dorris is hitting over .500 this spring, while both Owens and Shivers are hitting above .450. Emily Branch provides the power shots in a cleanup role, while the bottom of the order threatens with their ability.
“Offensively, the bottom of our lineup is the strongest as anybody in the division,” Kirkendall said. “Six through nine, we don’t offer the breaks that a lot of teams do. This lineup has a lot of depth.”
