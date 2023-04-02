A rematch from last year’s Select Division IV semifinal game serves as a highly anticipated collision course for many local baseball fans.
Fresh off of a week that saw the Eagles capture a victory over the former No. 1 team in Non-Select Division I West Monroe, Ouachita Christian rides an eight-game win streak into a matchup against a St. Frederick team that has collected three losses in its previous four outings. But make no mistake about it — OCS head coach Robby Devinney knows how dangerous No. 12 St. Frederick (13-10) can be. Quite frankly, he has to look no further than last year’s 5-2 Warrior victory over the No. 2 Eagles (20-6) as a proof of concept.
“Last year really builds up everything,” Devinney said. “They return a lot of guys from last year, so they’re probably going to be even better than they were. And that was a semifinal team that beat us in the regular season. Those guys believe they can beat us because they did. We’ll have to be ready to play. The excitement of getting to play them again, luckily we get them at our place this year.”
St. Frederick junior Garrett Taylor tossed all seven innings in last year’s victory over the Eagles. He allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Taylor won’t pitch against the Eagles this time around, at least in the regular season matchup. After missing some time with a bicep strain this season, Taylor is only recently working his way back into the lineup.
“I’m hoping he’ll start tossing this week,” St. Frederick head coach Jim Rushworth said. “It’s a day-to-day thing. He could start tossing this week and then could possibly get back to pitching after that.”
OCS got its revenge last year in a 10-0 victory in the semifinals. The Eagles collected 11 hits and two home runs on an electric night that saw the Eagles get a chance to host the Warriors with a state championship game berth on the line.
Devinney and Rushworth are looking forward to what should hopefully be a similar crowd at OCS Tuesday night.
“That’s a tough environment to play in,” Rushworth said. “And I think we’ve showed our youth at times this year. We were young last year, but we had five seniors on that team too. That’s not an excuse for any losses this year, but we’ve just showed our youth and had to grind that out at times. We have to be able to control our emotions and handle ourselves in this tough environment.”
The Eagles have won in a variety of ways this season. From taking advantage of West Monroe’s mistakes in an 8-5 win on Monday to doing the same in an 11-0 win against River Oaks on Tuesday to collecting nine hits and tossing a no-hitter in a 16-0 win against Lincoln Prep on Thursday to shutting out Oak Grove in a 2-0 victory Saturday, the Eagles have showcased its versatility within the last seven days. Still, one of those wins looms larger than others, as West Monroe has only suffered three losses this season after winning the Class 5A State Championship one season ago.
“We’re not going to play anybody better than that team this year,” Devinney said. “Just to know that we can go out and win that type of game in a big atmosphere at ULM, that’s significant. It’s also big for our power points.”
The Rebels committed five errors in the loss to the Eagles, and OCS’ Grayson Smalling went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the 8-5 Eagle win.
Kade Trichel allowed five runs on five hits and three walks, while Jett Hudnall allowed only one hit and no walks in two innings of relief.
The Warriors dropped contests to bigger foes Pineville and Tioga within the last week, but St. Frederick also collected an 8-3 victory against Cedar Creek that saw Taylor and Aiden Melna produce multiple hits. Garret Aljani and William Patrick doubled in the victory, and Melna allowed three runs on five hits and five walks with six strikeouts in six innings pitched.
First pitch for the Eagles and Warriors is set for 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.