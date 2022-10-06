Unstoppable force. Immovable object. Inevitable outcome. However you want to put it, just know that No. 2 Ouachita Christian’s 49-7 Thursday night victory against No. 7 St. Frederick proved yet again the Eagles are the class of the division.
“I feel like we just came out electric,” said Ouachita Christian junior receiver Tate Hamby after recording multiple touchdowns and an interception in the blowout win. “They couldn’t stop what we were giving them. We were like a train on the railroad tracks.”
In a game that saw a running clock for the fourth quarter, the (5-1) Eagles had out-gained (4-2) St. Frederick, 440-144, in total yardage before Michael Thompson busted loose on a 77-yard touchdown run against OCS’ reserves with less than two minutes remaining. In other words, it was all Eagles for four quarters.
OCS started fast on offense, defense and even special teams, where Jacob Chambliss consistently kicked the ball into the end zone for touchbacks. The fast start was something the Eagles have been searching for, and it was found in a big way Thursday night.
“Throughout the year, we haven’t started well to begin the games, and I thought our team started well from the beginning,” OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “That’s been the challenge for us throughout this year. We didn’t have to go in at halftime and have a wakeup call.”
St. Frederick entered the contest down multiple starters, as two freshmen and an eighth grader started for the Warriors on defense. It proved to be a bad night to be short a man.
“At this level when you’re missing three or four different guys, it feels like 12 with offense, defense and special teams,” St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson said. “But I think this was a great opportunity to see where we’re at as a football team. We’re not close to where we want to be. For us to not execute offensively and put our defense in tough situations, that’s disappointing. But that’s on me. We’ll get better because of it.”
The Warriors were unable to recapture the magic of 2018, as the Eagles now hold a 17-1 record against the Warriors in the last 18 meetings.
OCS’ Landon Graves completed 14-of-20 passes for 289 yards and three scores with two interceptions. Hamby recorded four catches for 102 yards and a touchdown to go along with a 48-yard punt return touchdown and an interception.
Big passing plays highlighted a first half that saw the Eagles take a 28-0 lead into halftime. Despite throwing an interception to St. Frederick’s Clayton Turpin on the first offensive possession, Graves threw for 247 yards and three scores in the first two quarters alone. Graves said he knew early on it was going to be a good night for the Eagles offense.
“Pretty much after the first drive, I felt confident even though I threw that pick,” Graves said. “Offense was moving but I just made a mistake there, but I felt pretty confident going into it.”
After the empty offensive possession, Graves connected with Hamby down the sideline, who sidestepped a St. Frederick defender and took it to the house from 51 yards out.
“I love him, man,” said Graves reacting to the first of Hamby’s two touchdowns. “He’s a great player, great person and I love being on the field with him.”
Before Graves put the Eagles up by 14 in the early goings of the second quarter on a three-yard rush, running back Zach White caught a pass up the seam before getting leveled by a Warrior defender on third-and-13. White held onto the 16-yard reception before Hamby made another athletic grab on a jump ball down the field. Hamby had 97 receiving yards in the first half alone.
The Eagles took a 21-0 lead later in the quarter when White caught a swing pass for 27 yards. The Warriors started with poor field position at their own eight-yard line following the score and faced a fourth-and-inches from their own 30-yard line with less than three minutes to go in the half. After choosing to punt, the Eagles scored one more touchdown before the half when Graves connected with Broc Hogan on a 55-yard touchdown strike.
Robinson said he didn’t want to roll the dice on third down because he didn’t want to risk giving Graves a short field.
“He’s such an accurate passer, and they’re scheme is really good,” Robinson said. “He’s good at pulling and putting the ball on guys, so you want to make them drive as much as you can. It wasn’t time yet (to go for it).”
The Eagles had 316 total yards of offense in the first two quarters. Colton Alford intercepted Micah Bell on the second defensive possession after Hamby deflected the pass.
St. Frederick began the second half with a William Patrick interception on defense, but the Eagles forced a three-and-out to set up the 48-yard punt return score by Hamby, which put OCS up by 35 points in the third quarter.
The Warriors struggled to get their run game going, though Thompson finished with 143 rushing yards and one score on 18 carries.
“You have to stop the run first, and our defense rose to the challenge,” Fitzhugh said. “Thompson is a good running back. Most of the night we were able to keep him in check. I thought it was one of our better defensive outings.”
Graves added his fifth touchdown of the game on a one-yard scamper in the third before Tucker Stutts scored on a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles improved to 25-0 on Steven Fitzhugh Field and 28-11 on Thursday night contests.
Up next for OCS is a third straight Thursday night matchup when the Eagles travel to River Oaks. St. Frederick will host Lincoln Prep on Friday.
