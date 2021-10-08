The (6-0) Ouachita Christian football team scored victories over its top three opponents in district, according to LSWA polls, just five weeks into the season. But the Eagles weren’t taking any victory laps with a 5-0 record.
Heading into a Thursday night contest against River Oaks, OCS executed early and often en route to a 55-0 victory against another District 2-1A foe Thursday night.
"That's what we challenged our guys to do," OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. "We wanted to play fast in the first half because we started slow in some games. They did great. Our offense had zero turnovers, and our defense was challenged not to give up the big play and be solid with their tackling. And they were. Special teams did a good job too."
If the Mustangs were going to upset OCS on the road, River Oaks was going to need that fast start Fitzhugh alluded to, but the opposite happened. The Mustangs opened the game with a sky kick attempt, and it burned River Oaks in a big way. OCS running back Chad Strickland returned the opening kickoff 68 yards for the Eagles to jump out in front 7-0 just 10 seconds into the Thursday night contest.
Strickland found the end zone again on the next possession with a 14-yard run less than five minutes into the contest. A 76-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Wiley on the ensuing possession gave the Eagles a commanding 21-0 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
"Tristan is making plays," Fitzhugh said. "It's one of those things where as a defense you can't double team one person or that's going to leave another player open or open up the run game. A lot of times people will try to flip flop corners and put their best athlete on him, but he has still gone up and made plays. Last night he made another great catch in traffic where he went up and caught the ball and kept his balance for a score."
Wiley reeled in a 69-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give OCS a 28-0 lead and simultaneously bring his stat total to three catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns. That’s ultimately where Wiley finished his night at, making his season total rise to 28 catches and 13 touchdown receptions. The Air Force commit entered the contest against River Oaks fourth in the state in receiving.
While everything was clicking for OCS, River Oaks struggled to muster any type of offense, especially after star quarterback Peyton Odom suffered an ankle injury in the first half.
"We don't know the severity of the injury right now. But absolutely he's one of our best playmakers. It hurts to lose him, but that's no excuse. OCS was just ready to play. They were more physical than we were," Robert Oaks head coach Robert Hannah said.
The Mustangs finished the game with just 81 total yards.
One week after scoring a touchdown off of Casey Cobb’s punt block, Tate Hamby found the end zone again with a 10-yard reception to put the Eagles up 35-0 with 3:30 remaining in the first half.
The Eagles capped their scoring in the half when Landon Graves threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Broc Hogan. Graves finished the half 11-of-14 for 316 yards and four passing touchdowns.
"Our offensive line blocked well, and Landon is doing a great job throwing hitting that long ball," Fitzhugh said. "Things are in sync right now with the passing game."
With a 42-0 lead at the break, the Eagles and Mustangs elected to have a running clock in the second half.
Up next for the Eagles is a road matchup against (5-1) Delta Charter, while (2-4) River Oaks will host defending Class 1A Champions Oak Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.