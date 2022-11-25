All the pregame talk of Ouachita Christian’s home win streak heading into a matchup against the a Glenbrook Apache squad that had the longest active win streak in the state ultimately meant one thing — both squads know how to win football games.
The deeper you go in the playoff bracket, the bigger the stage becomes. For all the accolades the Apaches carried into Friday night’s ballgame — longest active win streak in the state (17) — Glenbrook is still only in year two of its switch from MAIS to LHSAA. In other words, the Apaches are still climbing, while the OCS Eagles are a proven commodity in the LHSAA playoffs that's seeking its fourth straight state championship berth.
And that showed in a highly competitive 28-27 Friday night victory against No. 6 Glenbrook in the Select Division IV Quarterfinals.
“We knew they were tough,” OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “That was two teams slugging it out every single play. Every single phase was critical tonight. The defense came up with crucial turnovers inside the red zone. That’s the difference in the ballgame.”
While the Apaches win streak was snapped, the Eagles continued their home dominance. OCS hasn’t lost a home game since naming the school after its head coach in 2019.
“I don’t know if it’s the field or if it’s this group of guys,” OCS junior linebacker Noah Lovelady said. “We’re here to win. And we’re going to fight and scratch and claw until we do.”
OCS had to on this night. And heck, it took miscellaneous plays like red zone turnovers and blocked punts to win this one. Fitzhugh and Glenbrook head coach David Feaster agreed the biggest statistic of the game revolved around the three Glenbrook fumbles on five red zone trips.
But sometimes a ballgame separated by one point hinges on unconventional plays. For the Apaches, back-to-back successful onside kicks got them back in the ballgame and darn near in the driver seat of the quarterfinal contest.
Looking to regain momentum after Glenbrook tied the contest, 14-14, sophomore John Turner blocked a Glenbrook punt attempt near midfield and returned it 50 yards to give the OCS Eagles a 21-14 lead in the third quarter of an absolute nail-biter.
“That was one of those deals where we knew we had to go out there and make a play,” Turner said. “I just saw it had a bounce, and I knew I had to make a play on it.”
All the way until the end, this game featured a steady wave of momentum shifts. OCS led 28-14 with seven minutes left before Ty Feaster tossed touchdowns to Chase Sentell and Turner McCleland. Feaster finished his night completing 24-of-40 passes for 359 yards and three scores.
The 13-yard strike to McCleland made it a 28-27 ballgame with one minute remaining in the ballgame, and Feaster made the decision to go for two.
“I wanted to win,” Feaster said. “To go to overtime with the size of their line, you saw how we couldn’t run it against them. You don’t want to play overtime against a team like that, and knowing we had a chance to get that onside kick… It didn’t work out this time, but I would do it again.”
Glenbrook attempted to catch the Eagles defense off guard by quick snapping it and handing it off up the gut, but junior linebacker Maddox King was right there to stonewall the attempt. The Eagles held, and quarterback Landon Graves caught the onside kick that followed to seal the victory. Graves completed eight-of-14 passes for 82 yards and led the team in rushing with 128 yards and a score on seven rushes. The Apaches actually outgained OCS, 391-272, in total yards, but the Eagles finished the game plus-three in the turnover margin.
It took the Apaches three trips to the red zone before Glenbrook finally cashed in with a score. Feaster connected with McCleland on a seven-yard touchdown strike on fourth-and-four. Trailing 14-7, the Apaches recovered an onside kick and found themselves back in the red zone two plays later after a 38-yard pass from Feaster to McCleland. Glenbrook cashed in again with a Maddox Mandino three-yard touchdown run to tie the contest, 14-14, in the third quarter. The Apaches then recovered their second straight onside kick of the ballgame, keeping OCS’ offense on the sidelines.
All the momentum was on Glenbrook’s sidelines until King and Stacey Shaw recorded back-to-back tackles for loss. A bad snap then forced a fourth-and-33 from midfield when Turner made the game-changing play.
Glenbrook was right back in the hunt, though.
Trailing 21-14,and facing a third-and-19, Glenbrook ran a tunnel screen to Mandino for a 66-yard gain. That put the Apaches inside the 10-yard line in the fourth quarter, but Turner got the sack fumble and Trace Busby recovered the loose ball for the Eagles. A decision made by the coaching staff to move Turner to nose guard before the contest paid off with the critical turnover and multiple pressures.
“The Glenbrook center is not your typical offensive lineman that’s 200-plus pounds,” Fitzhugh said. “So we felt we could put Turner at nose, and he would offer that quickness and not be overpowered. He’s a quick kid, and he made that huge play on the punt block too.”
Following the red zone turnover, the very first play from scrimmage for OCS saw Graves break loose on a 93-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles a 28-14 advantage with seven minutes to play.
What the fans might have missed on that play is the defensive series before saw Graves slow to get to his feet on defense. Because of an injury to Jett Hudnall, Graves had to play more corner than he’s played in the last two years. Even Feaster noticed it, teasing him from the sideline during the game.
“It was all just laughs, but he asked me if I was tired. I said, ‘I ain’t going to tell you if I am,” said Graves, laughing. “In my head before that (93-yard score), I’m thinking if I don’t do this, I’m never going to play football again. That was my motivation tonight.”
The No. 3 Ouachita Christian Eagles led 14-0 at the half.
Take away the turnovers, and the stats were fairly even. The Eagles did not convert a third down attempt, but OCS had 11 first downs compared to Glenbrook’s nine. And only 42 yards separated the two in total yardage. Even the penalties were fairly even, but three takeaways by the Eagle defense was the ultimate separator.
Glenbrook’s 13-play opening drive erased six minutes off the clock, but a promising drive that penetrated the red zone ultimately fizzled after a blindside block on third-and-short forced a third-and-long. A well-constructed play designed by Glenbrook head coach David Feaster had OCS’ defense moving right with a one-on-one matchup in the end zone for quarterback Feaster to take advantage of on the weak side of the field. The only problem was Tate Hamby was the lone Eagle defender, as he skied through the air and snatched away the jump ball. Hamby’s interception set the tone for an OCS defense that feasted on the Apaches’ turnovers like Thanksgiving leftovers.
After going three-and-out to start the contest, Graves and the offense found their flow, as Graves tossed three completions, including 20-yard passes to Mason Minvielle and Broc Hogan, to ultimately set up a one-yard touchdown run from Zach White with less than two minutes to play in the first quarter.
After giving up that long drive to the Apaches to start the game, OCS’ defense settled in. The Eagles didn’t allow a single yard on the next three Apache offensive possessions.
Penalties piled up on both sides too. A Glenbrook unsportsmanlike penalty contributed to OCS’ second scoring drive that ultimately concluded with White’s second touchdown of the night. That score gave OCS a 14-0 advantage early into the second quarter, which it would take into the half.
OCS and Glenbrook combined for 31 penalties for 335 yards in the contest.
The Apaches threatened in the red zone after OCS took a 14-0 lead, but the Eagles defense remained active and forced a fumble. Lovelady scooped up the loose football for the Eagles.
History repeated itself on the next Glenbrook offensive possession. After coming up with a fourth down stop at OCS’ 32, Glenbrook drove the football inside the OCS five-yard-line before coughing up the football on a fumbled snap. Colin Cork recovered the football for the Eagles with 30 seconds remaining in the half.
With the victory, the Eagles are now 44-14 in home playoff games. OCS also clinched its fourth straight semifinal appearance, as the team has played in the last three state championship games.
OCS will host No. 10 Ascension Catholic Friday following its 28-12 win against No. 15 Opelousas Catholic in the quarterfinals.
"It was a great atmosphere tonight," Fitzhugh said. "Both sides, great fan bases. It was a championship atmosphere. But the thing is that's a quarterfinal game, and you survived to play on more week. Our guys have to realize every game you get is a gift. We're blessed to come out on top on this one. Watch film, learn and try to get better for next week."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.