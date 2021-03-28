The No. 2 (14-5) Ouachita Christian Eagles baseball team completed a three-game sweep against Evangel Academy with an emphatic 11-0 victory in Game 2 of a Saturday doubleheader.
Jacob White allowed just four hits with no walks in a complete game shutout where he struck out six Eagle batters.
Jon Michael Cader, Casey Cobb, Aden Harris and Carter Volion all doubled in the victory.
The more dramatic victory came a few hours earlier when OCS outlasted Evangel in a 2-1 victory. Kade Woods was a single shy of hitting for the cycle. Woods doubled, tripled and homered in the victory.
Barham White scored the game-winning run in the sixth inning of the contest.
Volion and Landon Graves combined to limit Evangel to just one earned run on two hits and two walks.
OCS previously defeated Evangel in a 20-1 blowout win on Wednesday, where Woods doubled three times and Connor Mulhern homered. Aden Harris pitched all five innings and allowed just three hits and one walk in the runaway victory.
