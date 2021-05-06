The trio of Oak Grove, Ouachita Christian and St. Frederick dominated the 2021 District 2-1A softball teams.
OCS placed six members on the first team, while St. Frederick added three to the team. Oak Grove tied OCS for the most with six, including MVP senior Lila Ostrowski.
Representing the Lady Eagles on the first team were Carley Teekell (senior), Emily Branch (catcher), Sara Shivers (infield), Carolyn Dorris (outfield), Conleigh Laseter (outfield) and Peyton Owens (utility).
The Lady Warriors saw Sarah Grace Loftin (pitcher), Abagail Creighton (pitcher) and Piper Yarbrough (utlity) earn first-team honors for St. Frederick.
OCS added two more on the second team, while St. Frederick had five more Lady Warriors claim second-team honors.
Eva Wheeler (pitcher) and Isabella Fulmer (outfielder) got the second-team nod for the Lady Eagles, while Kyndall Taylor (infield), Brooke Pohlam (outfield), Gracie Hill (outfield), Avery Houser (utility) and Riley House (utility) rounded out the second-team selections for the Lady Warriors.
Claiming honorable mention honors were Bethany Savage (OCS) and Victoria Grey (St. Frederick).
