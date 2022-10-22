Senior night was a record-setting affair for Ouachita Christian during a 34-10 victory against Cedar Creek.
The win improved the school’s record to 26-0 on Steven Fitzhugh Field, which tied the longest home win streak in school history. The victory also marked the 18th consecutive home district victory, which also tied a school record.
“It was a big motivation for our kids to go out and play well, and they played with a lot of passion and pounded away for four quarters on offense and defense,” OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “They wanted that game bad, and our seniors wanted to be able to wrap up a district championship.”
The Eagles have one district contest remaining against Lincoln Prep in Week 10, and there’s been a change regarding that contest. OCS will now host Lincoln Prep, and the game has been moved from Friday to Thursday, Nov. 3.
While the Eagles offense continued to soar Friday night, one could argue OCS’ defense stole the show with a bend-don’t-break mentality. The Eagles showcased that on Cedar Creek’s opening drive, as the Cougars drove deep into Eagle territory before Tate Hamby corralled an interception in the end zone.
“That was big,” Fitzhugh said. “We needed that play in the end zone. We scored on our first series, and they put together a really nice drive and for them to not come away with any points was really big. On the next couple of drives they had good drives again, but we held them to a field goal on one of them and Noah Lovelady forced a fumble on the other that Zach White recovered.”
Lovelady and Ben Devall led the team with 17 tackles each in the victory.
White had a big night on defense and offense. He finished with 89 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 17 carries to go along with a 58-yard touchdown reception. And quarterback Landon Graves was as composed as ever. In fact, Graves scored three touchdowns and was an efficient 11-of-14 throwing the football with 152 yards before halftime.
“Landon is just a competitor,” Fitzhugh said. “Every week he gets his mind right and he prepares throughout the week. You just have to tell him something one time. He does a good job coordinating our offense, and Drew Vidrine does a good job coaching him. Vidrine played quarterback here too, so he knows what the mindset of a quarterback is. And Landon is just very coachable.”
OCS led 14-0 after two Graves touchdown passes. Hamby caught the first two minutes into game, as he found the end zone on a 15-yard strike. White scored the second touchdown on the 58-yard pitch-and-catch before a two-point conversion run by Hamby gave OCS a 14-0 lead.
The Cougars got on the board midway through the second quarter on a 37-yard run, but OCS answered with a five-yard touchdown run from Graves to maintain a two-possession lead. OCS led 21-10 at halftime.
The offensive line took over in the second half. White scored on runs of two yards and 13 yards in the fourth quarter.
“I feel like in the fourth quarter we had just worn them down,” Fitzhugh said. “The offensive line opened up some big holes, and we were able to pound it. Zach and Landon also had a bunch of yards after contact.”
Graves finished his night completing 14-of-25 passes for 180 yards and two scores to go along with his 53 rushing yards on 10 carries.
The Eagles defense held Caden “Peanut” Middleton and the Cougars offense to under 100 yards passing. Cedar Creek totaled just 225 yards on 52 plays.
OCS will make a three-hour road trip to Foxworth, Miss. next Friday. The (1-7) West Marion Trojans will play host to the (7-1) Eagles in Week 9.
