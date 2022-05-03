The Ouachita Christian baseball team hasn’t carried the big bats that John Parker’s clubs have in the past.
Rather than building toward three-run homer innings like previous championship squads did in prior seasons, this year’s club has used small ball and sprayed the ball all over the park to advance runners and score runs.
This past weekend’s regional round of playoff games against No. 14 Central Private, the No. 3 Eagles mixed a little old with the new as the Eagles hit five extra base-hits in the two-game sweep.
“I wish we would have scored in more innings than two or three, but I’m absolutely pleased with the way we played,” OCS head coach John Parker said. “We had three big innings propel us to victory, and that has not been a common thing for us. We haven’t hit for a whole lot of power this year. Our team batting average is actually higher as a team than it was last year.”
Karson Trichel and Jacob Lilley provided the offensive fireworks in Game 1’s 6-1 victory. Trichel hit a double and Lilley homered. Trichel also allowed just one earned run on two hits and three walks from the bump.
In Game 2, the Eagles poured it on in a 17-5 win. The Eagles scored 10 runs in the fourth and seven in the sixth. Landon Graves tripled and knocked in five runs, while Cole Parker and Zach White each doubled. Trichel was 4-for-5 in the win.
The Eagles will host No. 6 Sacred Heart Friday and Saturday in the quarterfinals this weekend. OCS will be without Parker in Game 1, as he watches his son, Jay Parker, compete in the 2022 State Outdoor Track Meet Friday.
“I told our parents before the season ever started that I would miss games to watch my son compete his senior year. I can’t preach God first and family second and not live by it,” Parker said.
Ticket prices for Friday and Saturday’s contests are set for $10.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
