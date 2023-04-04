Karson Trichel leapt off the mound, pumping his arms and shouting in the direction of his catcher Zach White after striking out back-to-back batters with two men on for the second consecutive inning. Trichel, the 2025 LSU commit, found his groove early and eliminated the Warriors’ early threats in a 5-1 OCS (21-7) victory over St. Frederick (13-11) Tuesday evening.
"St. Fred's is a rival, so just having that feeling to get back-to-back strikeouts and leaving them on base pumped me up a bit," said Trichel who tallied 10 strikeouts in the victory.
Pitching and defense were the highlights for OCS in a Top 12 battle between two Select Division IV contenders. From Trichel painting the outside corner all night long to Landon Graves coming out and throwing an immaculate inning in the seventh, it was a strong night on the bump for the Eagles.
"I don't know if we ever had an immaculate inning out here. We were just talking about that out there. Nine pitches. Nine strikes. That's crazy," OCS head coach Robby Devinney said. "(Graves is) a gamer. He said he wanted to come in and take it, and he's done that all year as our closer."
St. Frederick’s Owen O’Neil made a spectacular diving catch beyond the right field line to start off the game. He followed that catch up with another diving stab, as Trichel and Aiden Melna traded scoreless frames.
Trichel gave up back-to-back singles to Eli Carr and Garrett Ajlani in the second inning but recorded consecutive strikeouts to get out of the jam unscathed. OCS’ right-handed pitcher then led off the bottom half of the inning with a single, and pinch runner Sawyer Clark later scored on a passed ball to draw first blood. OCS took a 2-0 lead when Tucker Stutts knocked in Owen Hudnall with an RBI single later in the inning.
Trichel found himself in a similar sticky situation in the third. Carson Day and Kaden Miller reached on singles with one out. That placed Warrior runners at the corners with the heart of the lineup coming up with two of the most productive hitters in St. Frederick’s lineup Garrett Taylor and Melna coming up to bat. Trichel repeated his second inning feat by striking out back-to-back batters, which led to his fiery exchange with White.
"We talk about pitching and defense, and as long as we're pitching well and playing good defense, we'll have a chance to win every ballgame," Devinney said. "It showed tonight. Trichel stepped up in those two innings in a row with those strikeouts."
Trichel struck out 10 batters and allowed one unearned run on five hits and one walk in six innings pitched.
Trichel’s big day continued in the bottom of the third. After Carter Volion doubled with two outs, Trichel knocked him in with a single to expand OCS’ lead to 3-0.
Melna limited the damage in the fourth inning after Owen Hudnall blasted a triple off the wall. With Hudnall on third with no outs, Melna collected back-to-back strikeouts before forcing Landon Graves to groundout to keep the score locked in at 3-0.
Melna pitched 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks.
Anthony Jackson entered for Melna with one runner and two outs in the fifth. He seemingly got out of the inning with a strikeout, but a dropped third strike led to a savvy play by Trichel, who waited near the batter’s box before taking off to first as St. Frederick players left the field. The umpires ruled Trichel was safe and the inning continued, much to St. Frederick head coach Jim Rushworth’s chagrin. OCS took advantage with Jett Hudnall’s 2-RBI single that extended the Eagles lead to 5-0.
"Karson never left," Devinney said. "I felt like the umpire was saying he was safe, and Karson stood right there and never left. Heads up play on his part. With two outs, that ball is live with a runner on first."
St. Frederick scored its first run of the game in the sixth when Taylor crossed home plate on a pickoff attempt at second base with two outs. White timed the throw perfectly but Ajlani reached safely after the ball came out of Sawyer Robertson’s glove on the tag.
Ajlani recorded two of St. Frederick's five hits in the loss. Trichel led the Eagles with two of OCS' six hits.
Holy Savior Menard broke up OCS' eight-game win streak Monday night, but the Eagles rebounded in a big way on Tuesday.
"We struggled at the plate getting it done, but to come back against a good St. Fred's team that is going to make some noise and hit the ball well and come up with a win was a big bounce-back for us," Devinney said.
