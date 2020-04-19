A long line of blinking headlights circled the parking lot in front of Ouachita Christian School last week, as one by one, cars made their way to the fieldhouse where seniors were gathered.
Among those seniors being honored by Ouachita Christian parents, teachers and fans alike was Kade Trichel, who just had his baseball season cut short due to circumstances created by COVID-19. It wasn’t the senior day he or anyone else would choose, but the kind gesture by those in the OCS community was a welcomed way to end Trichel’s athletic career.
“It was pretty awesome because everybody supports us and knows what we’ve been going through,” Trichel said.
Trichel and fellow senior Christian Gray bided their time in the OCS baseball program. Trichel, for instance, played catcher, pitched, played third and second and even caught some in the outfield. He was a utility player by the very definition, as he fought for playing time behind a 10-man senior class. Nine of last year’s seniors went on to play college baseball, so in many ways; inheriting playing time at OCS was like working your way onto a college roster.
“You look at that, and both of our seniors contributed in different ways,” OCS head coach John Parker said.
Still, even with a star-studded Eagles team that went on to win the Div. IV State Championship, Trichel not only found a way to get on the field, but also earned his stripes as a pitcher. Trichel recorded an 8-1 record and was a First-Team District 2-1A selection. He struck out 31 batters in 22.1 innings pitched.
“He was huge for us,” Parker said. “He was big for us all the way through the season, and then he worked his tail off to get into the lineup this year. I think every coach will tell you it breaks their heart to think about their seniors and the time they had taken away from them. We had two that were great team players, who always supported the guys who were on the field.”
Before the LHSAA officially called off the season, Trichel said he was holding onto the possibility of returning to the field, and though he would love to graduate with his teammates, baseball was his top priority.
“Graduation is going to come in some shape or form, but I just don’t know how many more seasons I’ll get to play,” Trichel said.
Fortunately, Trichel’s opportunity to play baseball won’t end as abruptly as other senior players. Trichel will have the opportunity to play at the next level after taking visits to Murray State in Oklahoma and Brookhaven College in Dallas before the season actually began. He’s also lined up a visit with Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi, though that visit will be much different than the others.
“As far as I know, I’ll get to work out with them and meet with them in person, but it won’t be very many people there,” Trichel said.
Trichel might not have the opportunity to defend a 2019 state championship he helped win, but his devotion to OCS baseball, as showcased by him being one of two players in the smallest class Parker has had in quite some time, did not go unnoticed by the OCS faithful.
