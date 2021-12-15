Three friends each getting the opportunity to play at the next level is a treat by itself, but when Ouachita Christian athletes Barham White, Jayden Ellerman and Tristan Wiley all signed their National Letters of Intent together Saturday, you can only imagine what it felt like for three friends who grew up together.
Ellerman and Wiley have dated through middle school and high school, but White was far from a third wheel on National Signing Day.
“They’re my life long friends, so to have this memory together is pretty special,” White said.
White signed his letter of intent to play baseball with LSU Eunice two weeks prior, but Wiley asked White to sign with him on Wednesday. As fate would have it, Ellerman finalized her paperwork for a track scholarship with Harding around the same time. Just like that White and Ellerman were signing along with Wiley, who gave his signature to play football with Air Force.
“It was the best feeling because I know this is supposed to be a football signing day, but to get to sign with two of my best friends, it was the best opportunity. I wouldn’t have had it any other way,” Ellerman said.
Wiley said it was “awesome” to get to sign with two of the people he’s spent the most time with in high school. He and his football teammates are coming off of a third straight state championship game appearance, and though Wiley wasn’t able to play in the game due to his injured ankle, he still finished his career second in school history in receiving yards (2,997), catches (138) and receiving touchdowns (35).
“I’m going to miss all the times the team has spent together,” Wiley said. “Spending all the time with them, those were the best times.”
Wiley received an offer from Air Force earlier this year and committed to the Falcons back in September. Air Force coaches were in the Caesars Superdome to see Wiley play his final game as an Eagle.
You could say the right set of eyes watched White play in his final baseball game in 2021. White, who excelled as a catcher for the Eagles, made good on his opportunity to play on a grand stage in front of the right people. Count LSU Eunice coaches among those who noticed his ability.
“We’ve been blessed with success late in the year with OCS baseball, so I got to play in front of the right set of eyes a few times and am blessed by God for the ability I’ve been given,” White said. “I’m thankful for that. Coach Parker put in a good word for me, and I’m just blessed.”
Ellerman got to play in front of the right people too, but she was thriving in a different sport. Not only is Ellerman a state champion in track, but she’s also a state champion with the Lady Eagles basketball team. It was during a basketball camp to Harding where Ellerman saw her opportunity come about.
“I’ve gone there my whole life,” Ellerman said. “The track coach saw me and said, ‘I know you’re into basketball right now, but can you just come to the office real quick?’ And he told me if I just kept getting better, there would be an opportunity for a scholarship there.”
All three athletes leave OCS with state titles. With the state championship trophies serving as a background for each athlete on signing day, it was made clear that all three signing day participants left OCS in an even better place than when they first arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.