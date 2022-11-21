Something has to give.
The No. 3 Ouachita Christian School Eagles haven’t lost a game at Steven Fitzhugh Field. The Eagles are now 28-0 at home since naming the field after their current head coach.
Meanwhile, Glenbrook, the No. 6 seed in Division IV, rides into Steven Fitzhugh Field with the longest active win streak in the state at 17.
It’s a battle of streaks at OCS Friday night.
“They’re an outstanding ball club,” OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “They’re a weight room team. Coach (John) Parker mentioned last year when we played them in baseball that they were the best looking team that we played. They pass the eye test. But it’s one game. We’re blessed and excited to be playing on Thanksgiving week. That’s hard to do.”
The Apaches have defeated the likes of Cedar Creek, Haynesville and Homer en route to an 11-0 record. Glenbrook head coach David Feaster’s son, Ty Feaster, leads the offense as the team’s signal caller, and Maddox Mandino is a featured playmaker on both sides of the ball, where he frequently impacts the game along the perimeter.
“(Feaster) is a tall kid that does a good job at quarterback,” Fitzhugh said. “He can throw it and run it. He’s just an outstanding quarterback. And (Mandino) is a ULL commit for baseball. He can fly. They’ve got good numbers on their team where they don’t have a whole lot of guys playing both ways. They’re a good solid football team from the linemen to the skill positions.”
Glenbrook defeated Catholic of Pointe Coupee, 42-21, last Friday night to advance to a quarterfinal matchup against a (10-1) Eagle team that defeated No. 14 Sacred Heart, 49-0, in the second round of the playoffs.
The Eagles led 42-0 at halftime and allowed just 20 yards of offense from the Trojans. Sacred Heart was 0-for-10 on third-down attempts for the ballgame.
“I was very pleased with our defense,” Fitzhugh said. “That was one of the better games our defense has played. I was shocked at that stat that they did not have a first down on our starting defense. Our young guys continued to play well when they got in there. We were able to hit 42 points and get that running clock and got out of there with everybody healthy. I was proud the young guys held the shutout in the second half.”
In other words, it couldn’t have gone much better for OCS in the Eagles’ first postseason matchup of the year.
Senior quarterback Landon Graves was his usual efficient self, completing 12-of-16 passes for 156 yards and two scores. Freshman Luke Vidrine tossed a touchdown pass in the second half.
Sophomore Zach White led the team with 72 rushing yards and three scores on nine carries. Senior Broc Hogan and sophomores Drew Dougan and Mason Owens caught touchdown passes in the victory.
Parker Paine recorded two tackles for loss in the victory.
The Eagles will host the Apaches in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
