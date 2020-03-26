Ouachita Christian junior Emery Wertz received Class 1A First-Team All-State honors, while St. Frederick's Pashonay Johnson earned a Second-Team All-State nod.
Fresh off of a 35-game win streak, Wertz received top billing in Class 1A for her 14 points per contest, seven rebounds per game and 64 steals. Wertz was the MVP of District 2-1A.
Hailing from the same district, Johnson turned heads across the state after averaging more than 30 pointer per contest with the Lady Warriors.
OCS landed three players on the honorable mentions list. Conleigh Laseter, Avery Hopkins and Jayden Ellerman each made the cut for the Lady Eagles.
Laseter and Hopkins each averaged 12 points per contest, while Ellerman led the team with 200 assists and 125 steals.
First Team
Emery Wertz, OCS
Tasionna McDowell, Delhi
Marissa Tell, Haynesville
Maria Bienvenu, St. Mary's (Outstanding Player)
Frandreka Keller, North Central
Second Team
Pashonay Johnson, St. Frederick
Yani Johnson, Central Catholic
Dedreka Wilson, East Iberville
Vici Woods, Elton
Kaci Chairs, Country Day
