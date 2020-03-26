Wertz
(Sprig Designs)

Ouachita Christian junior Emery Wertz received Class 1A First-Team All-State honors, while St. Frederick's Pashonay Johnson earned a Second-Team All-State nod. 

Fresh off of a 35-game win streak, Wertz received top billing in Class 1A for her 14 points per contest, seven rebounds per game and 64 steals. Wertz was the MVP of District 2-1A. 

Hailing from the same district, Johnson turned heads across the state after averaging more than 30 pointer per contest with the Lady Warriors. 

OCS landed three players on the honorable mentions list. Conleigh Laseter, Avery Hopkins and Jayden Ellerman each made the cut for the Lady Eagles. 

Laseter and Hopkins each averaged 12 points per contest, while Ellerman led the team with 200 assists and 125 steals. 

First Team

Emery Wertz, OCS

Tasionna McDowell, Delhi

Marissa Tell, Haynesville

Maria Bienvenu, St. Mary's (Outstanding Player)

Frandreka Keller, North Central

Second Team

Pashonay Johnson, St. Frederick

Yani Johnson, Central Catholic

Dedreka Wilson, East Iberville

Vici Woods, Elton

Kaci Chairs, Country Day

Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.