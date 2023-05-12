A perfect 10.
Ouachita Christian won its 10th state championship in baseball by doing exactly what head coach Robbie Devinney hoped his team would — “Play like the No. 1 seed.”
The No. 1 Ouachita Christian Eagles (28-8) defeated No. 2 Ascension Catholic, 8-0, in a game the Eagles played their brand of baseball. With stout pitching, stellar defense, and (arguably Devinney’s favorite) timely hits, the Eagles put a nicely wrapped bow on yet another memorable season.
“I told them to come play like (that No. 1 seed). Play with some confidence, and just go make it happen. Trust in yourself and what we’ve done in our training and preparing for our games and situations,” Devinney said. “We work the little things, and that’s what is huge in these games right here. They show.”
OCS’ Karson Trichel earned MVP honors after allowing one hit and issuing four free passes in six innings pitched. Trichel remembered the pain of losing last year’s championship game against Calvary Baptist, and after Friday's victory, OCS is 3-1 in the previous four Select Division IV State Championship Games dating back to 2019.
“We didn’t finish it last year, but we got it done this year and it feels great,” Trichel said.
Trichel, who also recorded an RBI single in the victory, gave up a hit to the very first batter of the game but kept Ascension Catholic hitless the rest of the way. The LSU commit entered the matchup with a 7-1 record while boasting a 1.82 ERA and 1.35 WHIP. Through 20 innings pitched this postseason, Trichel allowed just one run on six hits and three walks while striking out 19 batters.
“I was hoping to go five or six (innings) because I know with Landon (Graves) right behind me, he’s given up one run all year. So I wanted to give it to him in the last inning,” Trichel said.
Speaking of Graves, he had a “drop the mic” moment after the Eagles won the Select Division IV State Championship in football back in New Orleans last year. Graves told the media that December night that he and his senior teammates went out with a bang. Fast-forward a few months later, Graves couldn’t help himself…
“I went out with another bang,” said Graves who boasted a team-leading .379 batting average entering the contest.
Graves came in to pitch the seventh inning with an 8-0 lead and polished off the win.
The Eagles pounded out 11 hits in the victory.
Devinney, who took the reins from former head coach John Parker before the season, fought back tears after the Eagles won the 2023 state title.
“It’s just crazy. I don’t know,” Devinney said. “God’s in control, and we give him all the glory. We’re just so blessed by him. That’s all I can attribute that to. Our kids, they’re great. They’re good ball players.”
Ascension Catholic pitcher Bryce Leonard, who entered the contest with a 7-0 record and a 1.11 ERA, had the lone hit for the Bulldogs. Leonard and Graves each singled for their respective teams in the first inning, but interference calls strangely led to double plays for both squads.
No harm was done until the bottom of the second inning when Trichel reached after he was hit by a pitch. Tate Hamby pinch ran for Trichel and stole second base before Owen Hudnall knocked him in with a two-out single.
OCS missed an opportunity to add to its lead in the fourth inning. Trichel got a free pass on a walk and Sawyer Robertson singled to put two on with no outs. After Owen Hudnall nearly beat out a sacrifice bunt, the Eagles had runners in scoring position with one out. OCS attempted a suicide squeeze but could not execute after whiffing on the bunt attempt. That led to the second out in the inning before Leonard recorded his sixth strikeout of the game to get out of the jam.
OCS’ defense made up for the blunder in the fifth inning. After Trichel walked the leadoff batter, and a sacrifice bunt moved the base runner to second, the Bulldogs had a runner in scoring position with one out. However, OCS catcher Zach White caught the Bulldog napping when he fired down to second base in time for the tag to be applied and record the second out of the inning.
“That actually scared me when he threw it,” Devinney said. “But we trust Zach. We let him do it freely. We finally got it. We’ve been working on that all year. That’s probably on our scouting report.”
Trichel’s fifth strikeout of the game ended the frame and had the Eagles six outs away from a state title.
In the bottom half of the fifth inning, OCS pieced together a two-out rally. It all started when Graves delivered a double before a fly out ultimately gave the Eagles two outs in the inning. White drew an intentional walk to create a force, but the Eagles rattled off four consecutive RBI singles to give OCS a 6-0 advantage. Carter Volion scored the first run with his RBI single before Trichel, Sawyer Robertson and Owen Hudnall followed suit.
“Just the fight that we’ve had all year. Just keep scrapping,” Graves said. “(Leonard's) pitch count was high, so we knew if we kept getting him in deep counts, he was going to get in trouble and get wild and we’d see pitches that were better.”
That ended Leonard’s day on the bump, as he allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks.
Tucker Stutts showed off his range in the sixth, as Trichel trotted back out to the mound. OCS’ third baseman made a diving play near the shortstop before popping up to his feet and completing the throw to first base to rob Ascension Catholic of its second hit of the game. Two batters later, Robertson made a stab on a hard-hit ball to once again flash the leather for the Eagles. And of course, Graves capped the inning by making a diving catch in centerfield.
The Eagles added two more runs in the sixth inning. White recorded an RBI double and the Eagles went up 8-0 on an error on the next tat bat.
After the dog pile and celebration that followed, Graves reflected on his athletic career coming to a close.
Through football and baseball, Graves has started in seven state championship games over his Eagle career. OCS baseball coaches believed that had to be the most by any athlete in the history of the school.
“It’s flown by,” Graves said. “I haven’t taken it for granted. I know it’s really hard to make it to a state championship, so I’ve just been really blessed to be at this school and have these teammates.”
