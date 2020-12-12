Championship mettle. All the great teams have it.
Big-time players make big-time plays in big games, and in a semifinal game that featured the school’s first overtime period since 1999, multiple goal line stands and 856 combined yards of offense, the No. 3 Ouachita Christian Eagles clawed their way to a 36-34 thriller over No. 2 Vermilion Catholic.
But that’s not what made OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh emotional after the victory. It was actually a news clip of a highlight he saw after the game…
Vermilion Catholic quarterback Drew Lege, who completed 35-of-50 passes for 447 yards and four touchdowns against OCS, fell to his knees after an incomplete pass on the final 2-point attempt of the game. In victory, OCS players went to him.
“You have to forgive me. I haven’t had any sleep, and I’m just a little emotional right now,” said Fitzhugh on Saturday morning. “Their quarterback dropped to the ground in just total anguish, and we have three of our kids on the field that you can see on the news clip that don’t raise their hands in celebration. They walk over and put their hands on that kid. And you see (quarterback) Hunter Herring, he’s on the sideline. We’re all jumping and going crazy, but Hunter isn’t. He’s in a steady jog making a straight line to Drew Lege to comfort him. Wow. That’s what it’s all about.”
What started as a modest scoring evening through three quarters for two explosive offenses turned into a back-and-forth slugfest in the fourth quarter. Vermilion Catholic’s Joshua Sagrera scored on a 3-yard run to give the home Eagles a 21-20 edge at the start of the quarter. The OCS Eagles responded, though. After inheriting a short field, OCS marched five plays toward the end zone when quarterback Hunter Herring punched it in from a yard out.
The Eagles clung to a 28-21 lead for the majority of the quarter after Dillon Dougan converted the 2-point conversion with his legs.
Then it was the defense's turn, and for the second time of night, the Eagles stuffed a short-yardage attempt at the goal line to force a turnover on downs.
“Two goal line stands were huge,” Fitzhugh said. “Casey Cobb had a fumble recovery and Aidan Ham did a good job stopping them when they dove for the end zone. He made a solid tackle to stop them short. Those goal line stands were big in a track meet deal.”
Lege and Vermilion Catholic got the ball back with just 29 seconds to play, needing to score to put it in overtime. And with 13 seconds remaining Lege completed a 60-yard pass to John Robert Allums to force the extra period.
“I had déjà vu of the Southern Lab game,” Fitzhugh said. “We hit the receiver instead of tackling him and we had three guys right there on (Allums). That kid is a playmaker. We intentionally covered him one-on-one at times, and they still made plays. I’m just glad this one had a happier ending (than Southern Lab).”
In overtime, Herring needed just one play to score from 10 yards out and put the Eagles on top. Another successful Dougan 2-point conversion put the Eagles on top, 36-28. But Lege wasn’t done yet. Three plays later Lege tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Noegel to bring the home Eagles within two. The Eagles, however, kept Vermilion Catholic out of the end zone on the 2-point conversion to win the game.
“We ran a defensive stunt on that pass play at the end that we haven’t run all game,” Fitzhugh said. “It was a little bit of a changeup. We brought pressure with two guys off the edge and also had other guys drop into coverage. That forced (Lege) to hesitate with the ball just for a second. He still did a good job of avoiding that pressure. I don’t think we had a sack all night.”
Lege threw for 447 yards and four touchdowns, but Vermilion Catholic could only muster 24 yards on 13 carries throughout the night. Meanwhile, OCS racked up 267 of its 385 yards on the ground in the victory. Dougan led all with 148 rushing yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.
A key play for OCS, according to Fitzhugh, came in the third quarter when Kael Skipper blocked a punt. The Eagles recovered at Vermilion Catholic’s 17-yard line and Dougan scored four plays later to break a 14-14 tie.
“I thought that blocked punt was a huge momentum swing for us,” Fitzhugh said. “And Dougan played his best game ever. He’s just a workhorse.”
Herring scored the first two touchdowns of the game for the Eagles. The first was a 45-yard pass to Tristan Wiley, and the second was a 26-yard pass to Landon Graves. Herring was 6-of-15 for 118 yards and two scores in the win.
The No. 3 Eagles will face No. 1 Calvary Baptist for the Division IV State Championship. The Cavaliers defeated Southern Lab, 24-14, in the semifinals to get there. OCS defeated Calvary Baptist, 49-47, in last year's postseason.
