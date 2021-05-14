Ouachita Christian reaffirmed its place among the powerhouse baseball programs throughout the state with its ninth state championship victory Friday afternoon in Sulphur.
In No. 1 OCS’ 10-6 Division IV State Championship victory against No. 7 Opelousas Catholic, the Eagles accomplished something never done before in school history. The Eagles claimed the repeat.
“It’s unreal,” OCS head coach John Parker said. “The only thing that hasn’t been done in OCS history is for our baseball program to go back-to-back like that. But for our guys to overcome the obstacles they’ve overcome... You’re talking about a shortened year with COVID. The injuries, losing our No. 1 guys (Kade Woods) and a lot of people don’t know we had two guys in the lineups that played with torn labrums, but they just gutted through. We lost our hitting facility with the ice storm and snow storm. So we didn’t have a hitting facility on campus. They just kept plugging away and overcoming adversity. And got to this point where they realize they are state champions.”
Locked in a 5-5 tie, the Ouachita Christian coaching staff noticed a defensive flaw and looked to exploit it in the fourth inning. With a runner on, Opelousas Catholic failed to cover first on bunt attempts. So the Eagles gladly stuck the bat out for bunts until the Vikings proved they’d cover the bag. Landon Graves reached on an error and Connor Mulhern followed with a bunt single. The ensuing batter Jon Michael Cader laid down another bunt that was thrown away by Opelousas third baseman Drake Guidry. That allowed two Eagle runs to score, as OCS claimed a 7-5 lead in the fourth.
“We saw they were playing back, so we thought why not try to lay one down?” said Mulhern, the Louisiana Tech signee.
The Eagles broke it open in the fifth inning when Mulhern hit a 3-run homer with two outs in the inning. Mulhern’s shot put the Eagles up 10-5.
“We’ve been telling them all along that big-time players show up in big-time games,” Parker said. “That’s what Connor is. He’s a Division-I baseball player. He showed up in a big time game today. He got the big home run when we needed to extend that lead. He stepped up and had a huge hit for us.”
Mulhern said he was anticipating a change in approach from Opelousas just before he hit his home run. In his first three at bats, Opelousas Catholic threw away. He figured he was bound to catch something inside in the fifth inning.
“I saw middle-in changeup, and I was just like, ‘Let’s go with it, man!” Mulhern said. “Last year, we felt like it was going to be a three-peat, but back-to-back, it’s something OCS has never done, and we’re just proud of it. Ain’t nothing else we can do. Coach Parker is one of the best coaches in Louisiana altogether. It’s a fun time to be an Eagle.”
Opelousas Catholic drew first blood with Jace Sloane’s sacrifice fly in the first inning. An error that followed allowed the Vikings to take a 2-0 lead. Considering the inning started with a walk and error that placed runners on second and third with no outs, it could’ve been much worse for starting pitcher Aiden Harris and the Eagles.
In the bottom frame, OCS jumped on starting pitcher Alex Breaux. Mulhern delivered an RBI single and Cader followed with a perfect bunt single. Harris helped his cause with a sacrifice fly to tie the game.
Barham White gave his team lead with an RBI single. The Eagles had four hits in the inning to take a 3-2 lead.
OCS’ mental mistakes piled up in the second. With two on and one out, the Eagles allowed John Burton Charles to reach on a bunt attempt when nobody covered the bag. That loaded the bases for a Harris balk to ultimately tie the game, 3-3. The Vikings added another run on an RBI groundout.
Opelousas Catholic’s lead would be short lived, however. Harris recorded the big hit of the second inning. His base knock scored two to put the Eagles back on top, 5-4.
“That’s what was awesome,” Parker said. “We struggled mid to late season hitting the baseball consistently, making hard contact. The last three weeks, including the playoffs, we’ve had some of our best practices. Guys were focused on making hard contact. To go to the playoffs and win six straight and come home state champions, that’s a testament to our kids.”
The momentum continued to shift hands like a hot potato. In the third, Sloane’s triple was aided by an OCS outfielder misjudging the play, and Bryce Rozas’ RBI groundout notched the game, 5-5. Harris got a pair of strikeouts to get out of the inning.
Sloane replaced Breaux in the third inning.
Harris’ day ended in the bottom half of the inning. He tossed 3.1 innings and struck out six. He allowed five runs on four hits and one walk. Cal Idom relieved him and finished the game. The Vikings loaded the bases in the fourth inning but Idom got a fielder’s choice to end the threat.
With a 10-5 lead in the sixth inning, Idom gave up back-to-back-to-back singles to load the bases with no outs. Idom came right back with a strikeout, but drama unfolded in the next at bat. With the bases loaded, there was an error in shallow outfield by Cader. The umpire ruled an infield fly rule, and Viking coaches protested vigorously. The play scored a run but ultimately helped Idom get out of a jam.
The Eagles collected 11 hits in the victory. Mulhern led the team with a 3-for-4 day with four RBIs.
After the game, Parker couldn’t help but think of his two lone seniors from 2020, who didn’t get the opportunity to repeat. They were certainly on his mind when his team won the 2021 state championship.
“I still feel for those two seniors last year that they didn’t get to experience this last year,” Parker said. “We talked about Kade Trichel and Christian Gray during the year. Those guys didn’t get to finish their senior year. These guys got to play for those guys. It makes it sweeter because they know what was taken away from them last year. And they were on a mission to prove themselves this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.