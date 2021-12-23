Fans flocked to Neville running back A.J. Allen near midfield following his 259-yard rushing performance in a 28-7 victory against West Monroe.
Standing there and taking pictures with kids who literally and figuratively look up to him, Allen was finally in the spotlight his athleticism demanded.
“I have little brothers that look up to me also, so I want to be a role model for everybody,” Allen said.
Heading into a game the Tigers hadn't won since 1995, Allen heard it all. Yes, he scored a rushing, receiving and kick return touchdown against Ruston in Week 1, and sure, he rushed for 360 yards against St. Thomas More. But this was West Monroe we’re talking about. Jerry Arledge has made a career both as defensive coordinator and head coach for stopping talented running backs like Allen.
“The first five games of the season I wanted to make a statement every single time,” Allen said. “After the St. Thomas More game, I kept hearing I wasn’t going to have 100 yards against West Monroe.”
Following Allen's brilliant performance against the Rebels, all Arledge could do was tip the cap to Allen.
"Neville has as fine a running back as I have seen, and certainly the offensive line makes it all go," Arledge said.
That comment came one week after St. Thomas More head coach Jim Hightower, who has the second most wins in the history of Louisiana high school football, called Allen, “special.”
“Wow, what a player,” Hightower said. “My hat’s off to him. We did a very poor job in tackling at times, but I’m going to give him credit for it. We’ve seen some good backs. He’s as good as I’ve ever seen.”
As Allen took pictures with bystanders after the West Monroe victory, it was on that field Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill recognized he had one of the best players in the state in a Neville uniform.
“He’s as good as any in any class,” Tannehill said. “The back-to-back games with St. Thomas More and West Monroe were as fine a football performances I’ve ever watched. Against St. Thomas More, he was just so explosive. He had so many long runs. And then against West Monroe, I described him as an NFL running back. When we needed seven yards, he got us seven. When we needed a couple, he stuck his nose in there and got ‘em. That was the night I knew we had the best running back in the state.”
The 5'11", 182-pound back went on to have a season for the record books. He rushed for 2,134 yards and 31 touchdowns en route to earning District 2-4A MVP honors before claiming the Ouachita Citizen’s Offensive Player of the Year Award.
Those around Allen knew he was primed for a special year. Heck, 5-star offensive tackle Will Campbell knew it before the two were teammates in high school.
“I watched him windmill a basketball when he was 12 years old,” Campbell said. “This is when I’m having trouble touching the net. Last year he split up carries, and we knew this was the year he was going to make things happen.”
Allen added muscle in the offseason, as he was determined to have a breakout senior season. While other teammates around him like Campbell were drawing offers from the likes of LSU and others, Allen barely got any looks. That was until August when TCU finally pulled the trigger and offered Allen. Shortly after, word reached the masses about Allen’s ability.
“I knew I was going to have to have a year like this (to be seen), so I was really working with my team over the summer,” Allen said. “I wanted to be a leader and lead the right way.”
Neville faced a talented Ruston team that had state championship aspirations in the first game of the season, and despite an electric 97-yard kickoff return score from Allen, the Tigers found themselves trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter. The Tigers rallied but found themselves trailing after Ruston’s go-ahead score with 1:50 remaining in the game.
Down 24-20 and facing a 4th-and-19 from Neville’s own 38-yard line, it was crunch time for the Tigers. Neville called timeout, and Allen approached Tannehill with an idea.
“We had a bunch of those conversations on the sidelines this season,” Tannehill said. “This was a conversation that we actually had earlier in the game. We tried to run the play with him in the slot, and we ended up getting it to Jaden Gibson on a post curl (route). We went right back to that play, and he beat his guy.”
Allen ran a skinny post against man coverage before hauling in the eventual game-winning 62-yard touchdown reception to give the Tigers a 1-0 start to the season.
“I remember when we called timeout there were some heads down and fans were leaving,” Allen said. “I was telling coach, ‘Let’s run this.’ I told him, ‘He’s playing man, head up. I can beat him.’”
Neville’s senior running back rushed for 136 yards, recorded 62 receiving yards and totaled three scores in the victory.
Allen went on to average more than 11 yards per carry in his final season in a Neville uniform. And following the team’s semifinal loss to Warren Eason, Allen decided against signing early and wanted see how many offers he would gather between the first and second National Signing Day.
“I’m still talking to coaches at the moment, so I wasn’t quite ready to sign,” Allen said. “When I was a kid I always thought I was on the Alabama football team. I never got the offer from them, but I feel like I can play on that level.”
Wherever Allen winds up, some fortunate college team will get a playmaker that is capable of changing any game with a simple planting of his cleat in the ground. Just ask the Tigers’ adversaries from the 2021 football season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.