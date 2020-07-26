Jack Gnam of Ridgeland, Miss. defeated Mitchell Ford of Little Rock in a two-hole playoff to claim the 69th annual W.E. Cole Cotton States Invitational at Bayou DeSiard Country Club on Sunday afternoon.
Gnam, who is entering his junior season at Ole Miss, was prepared to go to the third playoff hole after sinking a 15-foot birdie putt on hole No. 8.
Ford, however, was unable to convert a 12-foot putt on the final shot of the tournament.
“We both hit good drives behind the hole,” Gnam said. “Fortunately for me his ball didn’t break (on the final putt), and mine did.”
Gnam needed a birdie on No. 18 to extend the tournament before both golfers parred the first hole of sudden death. He knew the critical putt was in before he struck it. Then again, that is his approach to every putt.
“I kind of had a good idea of the line, and the only thing I was thinking about was what I was going to do after it went it,” Gnam said. “You always say you expect it to go in, but it was a rush to have it go in.”
Mitchell, the final player accepted into the tournament, put up quite a challenge.
“I am so grateful to (tournament director) Mr. Stewart Causey for letting me in,” said Mitchell, a graduate student who has one year of eligibility remaining at Henderson State (Ark.) University. “I should not have been in the finals. I beat a lot of golfers that were better than me this weekend.”
Early on, Gnam struggled with his putter early in Sunday’s round.
“I was two down through 13,” Gnam said. “I made two bad shots. I wasn’t playing bad golf — I just wasn’t making my putts.
“I knew it would come around. I just had to be patient, and not let myself get mad.”
Things began to turn around for Gnam after a bogey on No. 10.
“I made a bad mistake out of the bunker, and kind of gifted (Ford) a hole,” Gnam said. “That fired me up.”
