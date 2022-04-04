Chad Olinde sat quietly in the stands for Louisiana Tech’s midweek contest against Dallas Baptist University last week.
His son, Griffith Olinde, leaned over and asked, “How are you feeling?”
“I just looked at him and said, ‘Dude, I needed this so much.’ I needed to just relax and watch a baseball game,” Chad Olinde said.
Chad’s five state championship victories and 11 state championship game appearances in Division V make him one of the most successful coaches in any sport Ouachita Parish has to offer. But this season has offered a challenge unlike any other. And at times, it admittedly got to him.
“There were a couple of times I have taken out my life frustrations on the kids if they’re doing something bad in the game or even an umpire if they made a bad call,” Chad Olinde said. “At the time I didn’t realize it. But now that everything has calmed down and I’m back to my normal self, I’m like, ‘You know what? It did get to me in games and at practices.’”
The sudden emotional outbursts are a natural human response for what’s been an abnormal baseball season for the Olinde family. Before the first pitch of the season, Olinde’s wife, Nicki Olinde, had been diagnosed with acoustic aroma. With her husband alongside her, Nicki first learned of her diagnosis in December as she observed an MRI scan ordered with an ENT specialist in Jackson. It revealed a benign brain tumor that would need treatment potentially around the summer time in 2022, the specialist estimated during the visit. Nicki’s hearing loss in her right ear, which she jokingly attributed to getting older to her friends and had fun playing up with her students inside her classroom at Claiborne Christian, turned out to be a sign for something much more serious. Chad and Nicki were handed two pamphlets that listed potential treatment options — brain surgery or radiosurgery — and that’s when the frightening reality set in.
“We started reading these pamphlets, and it’s those papers that tell you all the risks,” Nicki Olinde said. “(Chad) looks up and all of a sudden I have tears streaming down my face. Both of these just sound so terrible. And that’s when I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t know.’ At that point the doctor comes back and sees what’s happening. He immediately was like, ‘Oh it’s going to be Ok. The success rates for these treatments are very high.”
Fortunately for Nicki, her tumor was no larger than three centimeters, which meant radiation was a possibility. For patients not so fortunate like Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, brain surgery is the only option. Kelly's operation, which lasted half an entire day, shined a light on acoustic neuromas, which are so rare that they account for less than 10 percent of brain tumors, according to physician James Naples' writing for Harvard Health.
The plan for Nicki was to have the radiation done this summer, but plans changed after intense migraine headaches in January and February forced her to leave school frequently and cancel meetings.
“They also kind of mimicked a mild stroke,” Nicki Olinde said. “My speech would slur and my vision would get messed up.”
It escalated in March. Toward the beginning of the month, Nicki’s vision and speech were severely impacted, and she lost control of her arms.
“Chad rushed me to the hospital. We were both terrified,” Nicki Olinde said. “He’s telling the ER people that I’m not on drugs, and that I have a brain tumor. They do all of the stroke tests to make sure, and then they finally gave me these intense migraine drugs. They contacted my doctor in Jackson, and he said, ‘OK, we’re going to move up the radiation sooner and try to get it taken care of.’”
Nicki underwent what’s called Gamma Knife radiosurgery on March 9, where she had a metal frame screwed to her head to stabilize her before being put in an MRI machine. The ENT, radiation oncologist and neurophysiologist all got together and studied the tumor while she was in the machine to make sure the measurements were accurate before giving a focused dose of radiation on the tumor.
“My operation was like 30 minutes, and I was able to go right back to work,” Nicki said. “The tumor takes about six to nine months to die, so you still have to manage the symptoms over the months. I have very mild balance issues and mild vertigo, but that should get better over time once the tumor shrivels up. But it rides along with you until you die. It looks like I won’t get my hearing back in my right ear, which makes for a funny time at school with my students. I say likely because I believe God can do anything.”
Faith is the backbone of the Olinde family. They try to live out the Christian values that are taught inside their own home, classrooms and at the ballpark. And it’s been both that faith and the community that shares it that have carried them through this difficult season. And now that Nicki is on the other side of this life-changing event, there’s nothing but gratitude.
“I feel super grateful, especially after doing all this research and learning about some serious facial paralysis and balance and vertigo issues that other people deal with,” Nicki said. “I feel fortunate because my issues are mild compared to others. I haven’t even dealt with the terrible migraines since the radiation.”
Life is back to normal at the ballpark for the Olinde family. Claiborne Christian has taken its lump on the diamond this season with a 3-9 record thus far, but April typically signals the dramatic turn and push toward a state championship for the Crusaders. With 13 consecutive state tournament appearances, Sulphur has become an expected destination for this crew. But this one has a chance to be different for the Olinde family with Griffith in the dugout alongside his father. Instead of being the team's star player, he's now a coach. Just like his old man.
“When it comes to our teams over all the years, and this is my 21st year, I’m probably a control freak. But this year, I have 100% handed our offense and hitting over to Griffith,” Chad Olinde said. “Our bats are better than they have been in quite a while. We have a lot of the same kids from last year, and we’re hitting .150 points higher as a team than at this time last year. We’re hitting a few home runs too. Griffith really works with them on the mental side of hitting, which was always his specialty. I took a chance, but I’m telling you since day one, I’ve been impressed. It’s another reason why when I had to leave practice and go with Nicki to Jackson, I had full confidence in my coaching staff.”
Former players Dylan McCarty and Nate Vaughn occupy the same dugout now as assistant coaches, while returning All-Parish performer Logan Wedrall has picked up where he left off as the team’s new ace on the mound. With rising star A.J. Allen becoming that vital No. 2 on the mound, Claiborne Christian hopes to round into form to make another state championship berth this spring.
Whatever happens, though, it’ll be met with gratitude.
“The baseball community, and really just the whole area, has been incredible through all of this,” Chad Olinde said. “Coaches called and texted and now that I see them on the field, they’re quick to ask about everything. Umpires even come up asking how my wife is doing. I’m just so thankful for this community.”
