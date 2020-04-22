West Monroe, LA (71291)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread and possibly severe this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.