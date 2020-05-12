There was no other way for Ouachita Christian’s state championship to conclude other than Seth Traweek taking the mound in Sulphur.
Traweek, who had previously suffered two losses in Sulphur and missed a lot of playing time due to an arm injury, made just his second start of his senior season after returning from Tommy John Surgery.
Traweek struck out five, walked two and allowed three hits in three-plus innings while Ty Pankey faced the minimum over the final four innings of a 7-1 triumph over Opelousas Catholic in the Division IV State Championship encounter.
“Just watching these guys compete has been so rewarding as a coach,” said coach John Parker, who guided the Eagles to their first state title since 2015. “What a special group of kids, especially these 10 seniors.”
The win gave the Eagles their 23rd consecutive victory.
Opelousas Catholic got off to a promising start as Sam Pitre belted a leadoff triple to center field. Making just his second start since returning from Tommy John Surgery, Traweek fanned the next two batters and walked Zack Mengarelli before inducing an inning-ending fly ball to right fielder Bailey Burtram.
After Ouachita Christian’s first two batters went down quietly in the bottom of the first, Clint Hargrave crushed a mammoth home run off the left-center scoreboard.
Hargrave would be the first of five consecutive Eagles to reach safely. Next in line, Dale Fulmer walked, scurried to third on Cole Hathaway’s opposite-field single to right and came around to score on a wild pitch.
Traweek issued a leadoff walk to Dale Guidry in the second before striking out the side.
Profiting from three walks, a hit batsman and two hits, the Eagles increased their lead to 6-0 with a four-spot in the second.
Britton Mulhern started it off with a one-out free pass and Bailey Burtram singled off the leg of Vikings’ reliever Bryce Rozas. With runners at the corners and Burtram taking off for second, Britton Mulhern scampered home on an errant pickoff attempt at third.
Walks to Hargrave and Fulmer loaded the bases and Hathaway took a pitch off the right forearm to put the Eagles in command 4-0.
Two more runs crossed when Hunter Herring lined a base hit and continued to second as the throw from left field skipped past the catcher.
Traweek had sat down six straight before yielding a leadoff triple to Mengarelli and an RBI single to Cameron Gautheir.
On to protect a 6-1 lead, Ty Pankey quickly quenched the fire. After Pankey struck out the first batter he faced, Fulmer gathered in a foul popup and tossed to second baseman Connor Mulhearn covering first base for an easy double play.
Ouachita Christian countered with a run in the fifth when Connor Mulhern bounced a ground rule double over the left-center fence and eventually scored on a throwing error.
With the Eagles up six, the trophy presentation was a formality.
Cruising through eight straight batters, Pankey finally allowed a base runner when Gauthier reached on an error to start the seventh. A punchout later, the 2019 Eagles secured their spot in the program’s distinguished history when shortstop Crew Wilson, Connor Mulhern and Fulmer turned a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.
Eight different batters contributed to the Eagles’ eight-hit output. Hargrave went deep, Connor Mulhern doubled and Britton Mulhern, Burtram, Fulmer, Hathaway, Herring and Gavin Shepherd singled.
