Since the LHSAA baseball playoffs split in 2017, four teams had won two state championships and would vie for a third in the 2020 season. The Sterlington baseball team was one of those four teams. Auburn commit Seaver Sheets tweeted the Panthers would’ve accomplished that goal, and though that opportunity was not afforded to Sheets and his teammates this spring, Sheets can take some solace in knowing the 2019 Sterlington Panthers are the most recent state champions of Class 3A.
To win that title, the Panthers had to overcome two rainouts to resume a semifinal game against Berwick at McMurry Park in Sulphur, which Sterlington won 1-0 on a Sunday.
Seniors Trey Rugg, Davis Johnson and Kyle Elee then departed for graduation on Monday night before rejoining the team and helping the Panthers beat South Beauregard in a 4-2 state title game. How’s that for an abnormal championship run?
“I am so proud of these guys for holding their composure and playing baseball, and not getting caught up in the moment and panicking,” Sterlington coach Mark Sims told The Ouachita Citizen last May. “I am especially proud of (Adam) Tubbs and Womack for giving us seven solid innings today.”
ULM signee Tubbs, who would’ve been a senior this spring, tossed 4.1 innings against South Beauregard in that Class 3A State Championship affair, including sitting down the first six Knight batters in order. Meanwhile, the Panthers gave Tubbs plenty of aid in the bottom of the first as Sterlington erupted for four runs on five hits.
Sterlington leadoff batter Reece Brooks faced more pitches in the bottom of the first than Tubbs threw in the top of the inning. Capping an eight-pitch at bat, Brooks lined a leadoff base hit into center field. In motion on the pitch, Brooks raced to third when Seaver Sheets shot a base hit through the hole vacated by the shortstop. Sheets was thrown out at second, but the Panthers had a runner at third with only one out.
Batting from the No. 3 slot, Braden Hough scalded a base hit about a foot inside the third base bag to plate Brooks with the game’s first run.
Davis Johnson made it four consecutive singles, with courtesy runner Ram Foster holding at second on a well-struck ball to center field. Foster tagged up on Rugg’s fly out to right field before Brock Risinger took a pitch for the team to load the bases.
Coley then delivered the big two-out hit, a three-run triple just beyond the reach of diving right fielder Alec McCain.
Coley’s two-out hit, which earned him the championship game MVP award, loomed even larger as the game went on. With Gunnar Morgan taking over on the mound after the first inning, the Panthers managed only three base runners for the duration of the contest.
Tubbs cruised into the fifth, facing just one over the minimum, but was soon forced to leave due to a blister on his pitching hand. Avery Davis reached on a leadoff error and Wyatt Beasley singled to left. Leland Broussard bunted the runners over, setting up Briton Coleman’s two-run single to center.
With the tying run at the plate, Womack, another left-hander, was summoned from the bullpen.
South Beauregard loaded the bases with two outs on a walk, a fielder’s choice and a hit batter. Womack, however, was able to get out of the inning on an inning-ending fly out to Johnson in right field and the Panthers maintained a 4-2 lead.
There was no further scoring.
The Panthers finished their championship run with a 35-4 record.
