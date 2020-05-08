The word “special” gets thrown around loosely in sports. By it’s very definition, the word illustrates better, greater or otherwise different than what is usual.
But when Claiborne Christian softball head coach JD Jones called his Lady Crusaders a “special” group one year ago, the 2019 Claiborne Christian team more than met the criteria.
“This is a special group,” Jones said. “This team played a tough schedule and won 20 games. We played a tough schedule and had to come from behind a lot this year. You don’t see a lot of teams win 20-plus games in Class B or Class C. You look at it, we were down by six runs in that game twice and we came back both times. That’s just a testament to the senior leadership we had.”
After an 18-15 victory against Northside Christian, the Lady Crusaders became the first team in school history to win championships in both softball and girls basketball within the same school year.
But before Claiborne Christian won its second softball state championship since 2017, Lady Crusaders head coach Jones chatted with Northside Christian’s coaching staff between innings about one of the craziest games he’d ever been a part of.
“The umpire narrowed that zone down real small, and when you have two teams that can hit, it’s going to be high scoring,” Jones said. “I was like, ‘We might better get a lunch or something. This is going to take a while.’”
The 18-15 Lady Crusader victory featured Claiborne Christian trailing by six runs on two separate occasions in a three-plus hour game that featured four Claiborne Christian home runs. Two of those homers came from Bailey Ishee, who also pitched for the Lady Crusaders in the win.
“She’s a hitter, and of course any time you hit two balls out of the ballpark in one game, it’s big,” Jones said. “She has been one of the leading hitters on this team since she was in eighth grade.”
Ishee was named MVP of the Division V State Championship Game for her effort.
Riley Turner and Anna Head each hit homers for CCS in the win also.
