A lifelong journey fulfilled, a postseason run for the record books and a hot streak that followed a ho-hum 17-13 season made West Ouachita’s 2019 season memorable to say the least.
No. 3 West Ouachita’s 3-0 victory against No. 9 Buckeye in the Class 4A State Championship captured a title that eluded head coach Ashley Burkett-Hoyle for the majority of her life.
As a head coach, Burkett-Hoyle’s squad came up one game shy of titles in 2015 and 2017, but on April 27, 2019, her story had a different ending.
And it was earned, as past great West Ouachita players and coaches like Kerry Merritt were in attendance to see the day they always dreamed of. Overcome with emotion, Burkett-Hoyle attempted to describe what it was like to watch her players celebrate a state championship that she’s chased both as a West Ouachita player and coach for two decades.
“Of course, I had tears,” Burkett-Hoyle said. “To see the hard work, sweat and tears and everything that they went through. To see that look on their faces, that’s why you coach the game. That’s why I coach.”
The tears flowed before the final out was even recorded. As senior catcher Sam Eckert looked to the dugout to get the next sign, Burkett-Hoyle delivered them to her with tears beginning to form.
“I got chills when that happened in the 7th inning,” Eckert said. “She just started crying after the second batter, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re about to do this.’”
The Lady Chiefs’ 3-0 victory brought West Ouachita its first softball state championship. And the state title came after a 17-13 regular season, which Burkett-Hoyle couldn’t help but find the humor in.
“Going into (the playoffs), the other (West Ouachita) teams I would tell the girls about had three or four losses on the season,” Burkett-Hoyle said. “We’ve had so many ups and downs this year. The girls entered the playoffs and really made it up in their mind that nobody was going to keep them from winning that state championship.”
It took a players-only meeting conducted by seniors Eckert, Shelby Carlson, Chesney Edgeworth, Jordie Wilhite and Lacie Russell to get the team’s mind right. That meeting came late in the season and just before the playoffs began. And ever since that meeting, West Ouachita was operating as one unit in the field.
“We just said, ‘We have to do this. We have to come together,’” Wilhite said. “After that, our team defense was solid because we were always joking. We were just way more relaxed.”
How you finish is much more important than how you began, and West Ouachita played championship softball down the stretch. Whether it was Carlson throwing back-to-back no-hitters to start the postseason before limiting Buckeye to just one hit in the championship game or whether it was Wilhite making shoestring catches in center or Edgeworth laying out for balls in right field, the Lady Chiefs played the caliber of defense Burkett-Hoyle knew they could. In five games, West Ouachita allowed just two runs the entire postseason.
“I knew that (the defense) had my back, and I trusted them throughout this postseason more than any other year in my four years here,” Carlson said. “I knew I was getting to start every game unless something was to happen, so I knew I had to grow up a little bit. But I didn’t carry it on my shoulders because I knew they had my back.”
Through West Ouachita’s postseason performances, the Lady Chiefs honored the past teams that came so close to championship glory while also proving their coach right all along — defense wins championships. And once that final out was recorded, Burkett-Hoyle, who lived it, played it and coached it at West Ouachita, had the indescribable feeling of bringing the first state championship back to her alma mater.
“It’s amazing, but it’s also very humbling for me as a coach,” Burkett-Hoyle said. “To finally win a championship for this program, for all the past players, who have come so close, it’s just a surreal feeling.”
After the game, Carlson, who pitched with Burkett-Hoyle since she was a seventh grader, went hunting for her head coach. She hugged her, thinking about all of the notes Burkett-Hoyle left her and her teammates through the years.
“I thought back to every single note she wrote for me before every game,” Carlson said. “They would say things like, ‘Dominate’ or ‘This is our game.’ Finally, it was our game.”
