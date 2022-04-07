The Ouachita baseball program has struggled out of the gate in 2022, especially in District 2-5A competition.
Coming off of back-to-back series sweep losses against Pineville and Alexandria, the Lions head into a series matchup against a West Monroe team riding a 15-game win streak. The Rebels are currently No. 3 in the power rankings, while the Lions are No. 44. Talk about opposite ends of the spectrum. But the old cliche applies here — throw out the records when these two teams play.
“Every time we match up with those guys we know we have to bring our best game,” Ouachita head coach Josh Morrison said. “They can obviously hit one through nine, and they’re extremely athletic on defense.”
While Ouachita carried an 8-16 record into the Twin City contest, that doesn’t mean Morrison hasn’t seen some bright spots over the last few weeks.
“We’ve really been learning how to sustain the day-to-day grind and the mental toughness of how to be good every day,” Morrison said. “We have been good at times. We’re starting to pitch better as of late. Learning how to pitch and how to get ahead of a hitter and finish while you’re ahead. Some of those things this week have been better. We’re kind of hot and cold together, though. Offensively, some of our numbers are better than they were last year. We need somebody in the lineup to pick us up when everyone is down, though.”
Ouachita’s veterans have been swinging the bat well, especially lately. Emery Copeland is hitting .435 with two home runs and 12 RBIs, while Jacob McCullers is hitting .360 with 17 RBIs.
“Jacob has been tremendous for us on offense,” Morrison said. “He’s had kind of a slow start on the mound, but he was good in his last outing against ASH.”
The Lions will look to interrupt West Monroe’s winning streak at home tonight at 6 p.m.
