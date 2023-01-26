The Ouachita baseball team will host a special needs benefit game when the team hosts Caldwell on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m.
Ouachita baseball to host special needs benefit game
Jake Martin
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Baptist pastor felt led to Vidalia
- River Oaks, Claiborne Christian to play in Pelicans arena
- Ouachita weathers storm in hard-fought win over rival Rebels
- Kelly, Harvey granted continuance
- ‘Delighted in shredding’ claim hounds law clerk at 4JDC
- Neal, McGraw take over Lady Storm softball
- Mayor disputes WM Marshal's claim about misspent funds
- Former Rebel Cutler commits to Buckeyes
- Flooring issue could delay sports complex
- Editorial: Flagship failure
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
READ MORE
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read morePhoenix Suns, winners of 4 straight, host Dallas Mavericks: Best Bets for Thursday (Jan. 26)
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The Ouachita baseball team will host a special needs benefit game when the team hosts Caldwe… Read moreOuachita baseball to host special needs benefit game
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
The past two seasons have presented three of the better conference championship games, and i… Read moreDerry’s AFC, NFC Championship Picks: Super Bowl teams are same now as they were in August
- By ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
The point spreads of both NFL conference championship games Sunday are less than three point… Read moreOdds to win Super Bowl MVP will be of interest to LSU fans. See where Joe Burrow fits in
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
If the playoffs started today, the West Monroe boys soccer team would be a top four seed in … Read moreWest Monroe boys soccer clings to Top 4 ranking
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreWith Brandon Ingram back, will that be boost Pelicans need? Best Bets for Wednesday (Jan. 25)
- By Georgiann Potts Random Thoughts
Writer’s Note: Certain Christmas Eves stand out in our memories long after the actual day. F… Read moreGeorgiann Potts: Weather havoc dampens Christmas festivities
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The West Monroe Sports and Events Complex is slated for completion this fall, but the venue’… Read moreFlooring issue could delay sports complex
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury is considering new boundary lines for parish districts which… Read morePolice Jury begins redistricting process
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The city of West Monroe held three community meetings last week to get feedback on its appli… Read moreWest Monroe gets feedback on RAISE grant
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe City School Board member Bill Willson was elected as the board’s president earlier th… Read moreWillson elected MCSB president
The University of Louisiana-Monroe art program and Bry Gallery are currently hosting an exhi… Read moreNew exhibit on view at ULM’s Bry Gallery
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is reminding specialty crop producers that applica… Read moreUSDA announces signup for 2023 food safety assistance
During the Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) annual meeting on Jan. 19, Cory Bahr was honor… Read moreBahr honored at LTA annual meeting
The city of Monroe’s engineering department revealed new stop signs last week at Thomas Aven… Read moreMonroe installs new stop signs
Alana Cooper, president and chief executive officer of Discover Monroe-West Monroe was inst… Read moreCooper elected chairman of LTA board
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The University of Louisiana-Monroe recently received $2.5 million in federal funding through… Read moreULM receives $2.5 million in federal funding for projects
Herman Hartwell Barnes Read moreObituaries published Jan. 25, 2023
Monroe police arrested a man last week on suspicion of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile a… Read moreMan arrested on suspicion of shooting 3-year-old
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.