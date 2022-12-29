On the cusp of the 27th annual Don Redden Memorial Classic, the Ouachita Lions lost a founding father of the beloved local tournament.
Former Ouachita head basketball coach Keith Brown, who was most known at the school for helping construct the Don Redden Memorial Classic, was found dead at his home in Monroe Wednesday.
Brown was 63.
Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison was an eighth grader when Brown arrived at the school for the 1994-95 season and was a starting junior during Brown’s final year at the school. Madison said the atmosphere for one of the most anticipated annual basketball tournaments in the state mirrors the vision Brown had decades ago.
“Still to this day he has to get the credit for putting the Redden together,” Madison said. “Without Coach Brown, there is no Don Redden (tournament).”
Brown spent most of his life on the basketball court around these parts. He played for Leon Barmore for two years at Ruston High School in the late 1970s and later became the head coach at Epps before assembling a staff at Ouachita in 1994. Among those sought after was none other than Wossman head coach Casey Jones, who succeeded Larry Long in 2001 as Ouachita’s headman and later won the Class 5A state championship with the Lions in 2009. Jones just finished up his second year at Jonesboro-Hodge when he got the call from Brown in ‘94, asking him to join Ouachita’s staff. Wossman’s head coach was with Brown when he formed the idea to make the Redden tournament the biggest happening in Ouachita Parish.
“What I loved about him is he was ambitious,” Jones said. “He was a dreamer.”
He also inspired. Madison described him as a player’s coach, and as a sophomore in high school, that’s exactly what Madison needed at the time.
“The first thing that came to mind was just how good of a guy he was and how he was a good person,” Madison said. “He was sort of a player’s coach, but he was demanding, as well. He was still involved with the program when I got the job. He was there always supporting me. What I really thought about was my sophomore year, I’m 5-foot-nothing at big ol’ Ouachita. He gave me an opportunity to start as a sophomore. He saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself back then.”
Long enjoyed the camaraderie of coaching alongside his friend at Ouachita, but he also experienced what it was like to coach opposite of him years before.
“He was at Epps, and I was at Marion,” Long said. “We had some battles. He called me up one summer and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to Ruston High if you want to come coach with me.’ I said, ‘Sure.’ About a week later he called me and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to Ouachita.’ I said, ‘Oh?’ He said, ‘Yeah, it’s going to be a better job.’ We ended up going to Ouachita, and he brought Casey on. It was just a joy to be a part of it with Casey, and then it kind of stayed in the family with Jeremy. We all put a lot of hard work into that program.”
That work consisted of going around and selling hats, umbrellas and BBQ plates at every football game to help fundraise the program when they first got there. And Brown was pretty good at that too.
“Keith’s a people person,” Long said. “I always told him, ‘If you weren’t a basketball coach, you should be a politician.' He could talk to anybody. He was outstanding at fundraising.”
Wouldn’t you know it? Politics was in Brown’s future after all. Brown handed the reins over to Long in 1998, coached as an assistant under Mike Vining at ULM and became the executive director of alumni and community relations at the university before spending his latter years working for former Louisiana Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham.
Along with jumpstarting the Redden, Madison said Brown was always looking to innovate by trying something different. Back then, that meant taking trips to Texas and Mississippi for big tournaments. Long recalled a long road trip to Prattville, Ala. too.
“He saw the big picture,” Madison said. “I don’t think teams in the area were really taking teams to tournaments like that.”
While at Ouachita, Brown coached Wojciech Myrda, who went on to become a Polish professional basketball player after setting a collegiate record for most blocked shots (535) at ULM. Mississippi State’s Jarvis Varnado broke Myrda’s record years later.
Brown’s former colleagues and successors agreed. They’re friend and mentor touched many lives with his kindness and never strayed away from talking ball with just about anyone who crossed his path. Years after making his initial impact on Ouachita’s basketball program, he remained a vital part of the program’s growth.
From offering encouraging words to a former player turned head coach to speaking to Madison’s teams on occasion and donating to help out with expenses for Top 28 travel games, Brown remained involved.
“The main thing he told me to do when I got hired is stick to what I know and trust it,” Madison said. “The craziest thing about this is I just saw him at Wossman’s tournament a couple weeks ago. It’s still surreal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.