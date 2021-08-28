If Friday night was a precursor to what’s in store for the Ouachita faithful, the 2021 season should be a fun ride.
In the dress rehearsal for Todd Garvin’s debut as the new Lions head coach, Ouachita thumped Bastrop, 35-0, in Friday night’s jamboree.
No doubt the rebuild at Ouachita is on after a 1-5 season, so even if the victory doesn’t go down in the record column, it’s still going to be celebrated under Garvin’s watch.
“It’s important for our team and our staff. Every time we line up against somebody else to have success, kids will feed off of that,” Garvin said. “We need to celebrate every success we have. The more of those we have the more our kids will respond. That’s more buy-in we’ll have on a day-to-day basis. We needed to go out and make a good statement. I thought we did that. Good support in the stands last night. Support and the players playing well, it was a win all around.”
Sophomore Zach Jackson got the start at quarterback and showcased his versatility. Perhaps the play of the scrimmage offensively came in a hurry-up situation, where the Lions moved quickly down the field. Approximately 30 yards out, Jackson took the snap and ran it himself for the long score to extend the Lions lead.
“We were doing a good job on the ground, blocking up front,” Garvin said. “It was good that we got to work on that hurry up, and I thought we executed that well.”
Though no official stats from the scrimmage were available, Garvin said running back Marcell Henderson reeled off some big runs, while offensive linemen Derrick Perkins and Trevon Bradford paved the way with massive blocks. Tight end Jacob McCullers also stood out in live action.
But no matter the competition or setting, a goose egg is certainly going to draw praise from the headman.
“Defensively, you just can’t ignore what those guys did,” Garvin said. “They pitched a shutout. Any time you do that you play really well on defense.”
Phillip Bradford wreaked havoc at defensive end, while Jaylen Kincaid recorded an interception on the backend. Linebacker Carmycah Glass was all over the field making plays too, Garvin said.
The Lions are still working on installing parts of its offense, and the preparation this week would determine whether or not the Lions would expand its playbook against Airline in Week 1.
“We’ll enjoy this victory against Bastrop right now and then start looking at Airline for Week 1,” said Garvin on Saturday morning.
