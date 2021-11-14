When previewing the opening round of the playoffs, many circled No. 11 Ouachita taking on No. 22 Sulphur as a potential game of the night.
And with good reason considering Sulphur’s explosive offense, along with Ouachita’s track record for close games. Seven of the Lions’ eight final regular season games came down to the wire, so why would the playoffs be any different?
Well, that logical thinking went out the window in the first two quarters after Ouachita put it on No. 22 Sulphur in a dominant 40-7 victory Friday night. The Lions led 40-0 at halftime.
“I challenged our team to come out and overwhelm them with our speed and our physicality,” Ouachita head coach Todd Garvin said. “I challenged our offensive line and defensive lines all week.”
The (8-3) Lions took the opening drive down for a score, but the ensuing possession saw Sulphur try to answer with a field goal attempt.
The Lions blocked the attempt and Carmycah Glass scooped up the loose football and returned it 80 yards to put the Lions up, 14-0.
“Momentum is so big in the playoffs when somebody is on the road,” Garvin said. “I thought the regular season prepared us for that playoff game, and we just established the line of scrimmage.”
The floodgates opened after that, as Ouachita's ground game totaled 272 rushing yards and the defense stymied Sulphur's offensive attack.
“We controlled the line of scrimmage, and got after their quarterback,” Garvin said. “Their quarterback was just 5’9” or 5”10” so it was hard for him to see over the line. We batted down a lot of balls too.”
Ouachita tailback Marcell Henderson averaged nearly 12 yards per carry as he rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 12 attempts. Carldell Sirmons totaled 78 yards and two scores on 11 carries.
Chaunkiveon “Chunky” Lewis caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from Zach Jackson in the victory.
Glass totaled five tackles and four pass breakups in the victory.
With the win, the Lions will travel to take on No. 27 Denham Springs, who pulled off a 42-14 upset against No. 6 Central in the first round. The matchup featured district opponents squaring off in a rematch, as Central beat Denham Springs by nearly 30 points one month prior.
“It’s hard to beat somebody twice,” Garvin said. “That’s the ol’ rivalry game with a lot of underlying things there. It’s just like if we were playing West Monroe.”
Ouachita’s victory marks the first time the Lions have advanced to the second round since 2018.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.