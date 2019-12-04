The Ouachita boys basketball team caught many basketball enthusiasts by surprise when the Lions defeated Wossman, 49-45, in a Tuesday night showcase.
The Wildcats, who are coming off of a four-point loss to Madison Prep in the Class 3A finals in 2018, return all but one starter from a season ago. So though Ouachita is a consistent contender in Class 5A, the Lions were considered underdogs heading into Wossman High School with only two starters returning from last year’s squad that made a semifinal appearance. Those two starters (Quez Owens and Jamal Davis) were the difference Tuesday night.
“They carried us,” Madison said. ‘They had to.”
Beating Wossman is a feather in Ouachita’s cap in the early going. Wossman, along with powerhouses Peabody, Madison Prep and Sophie B. Wright, are always seemingly jockeying for a state title at the top of a crowded mountain in 3A. The 2019-20 season will be no different with Wossman returning all but three players off of last year’s team. But the one player missing, Rayson Robinson, was a vital piece in Wossman's backcourt and defended other teams’ best players week in and week out.
But Wossman head coach Casey Jones wasn't using his absence as an excuse.
"We didn't have Rayson, but they lost their starter Paul King off of last year's team," Jones said. "I have a senior and a junior who have started multiple years in Brandon Dennis and Devonta Austin. They have to make better decisions than they made. I'm not giving my kids that out."
Ouachita shooting guard Owens posted 21 points and 10 rebounds in the Lions victory, while Davis contributed 14 points at point guard.
“Jamal has stepped up big and been the floor general this season,” Madison said. “He’s done a great job and leads the team in assists and steals. He gets everybody together. Quez is doing such a great job of averaging more than 20 points per game while also guarding the other team’s best player. And that’s on the perimeter and in the paint.”
Owens was the team’s second-leading scorer behind King in the 2018-19 season and averaged 15 points per game in district and postseason play.
Overall, Madison said his team entered the game with a chip on its shoulder with something to prove. Meanwhile, Jones was urging his team to show the same intensity it showed in a 68-61 win against Bossier a week ago.
"They wanted it more than us," Jones said. "We were down by one at half, and we had 13 missed free throws. Our stud Nick Traylor, who scored 28 point against Bossier, had the worst game he's had since he was a freshman. Things are looking up. And I'm not scheduling cupcakes. Ouachita is a Top 28 team. Iron sharpens iron."
Both Wossman and Ouachita figure to be in the mix for state championships again this season, but Ouachita, despite the win, has a few more question marks than the Wildcats. For Ouachita, Madison is waiting to see who emerges in the front court like Myron Washington did late last season. Without his presence underneath, the Lions will need “big” contributions from sophomore Phil Bradford and junior Jacolby Conner.
“They played big in our Carroll win the other night,” Madison said. “They’ve been battling their tails off. The more games they play in the better off they’ll be.”
The 5-0 Lions will return to action against Bossier Tuesday before competing in the George Belton Classic at Wossman High on Dec. 11. The (1-1) Wildcats will travel to East Ascension for the Spartan Classic this weekend before returning home to host the Belton Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.