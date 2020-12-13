Ouachita enters the 2020-21 basketball season in a new position under head coach Jeremy Madison. The Lions have just one returning starter as nine player departures combined with four coaching exits this offseason.
It’s unchartered territory for Madison.
“We had what you might call a rebuilding year in 2013 when I was an assistant under Casey (Jones) here, but you know there’s never really a rebuilding season here at Ouachita,” Madison said. “We’ve got a lot of sophomores that are playing that only played freshman ball and limited JV minutes. Asking them to play varsity minutes, that’s a big jump.”
Returning starter James Ross has carried the Lions in the early goings, as he had 25 points in a loss to Wossman early into the season. Sterry Leonard has also been a key cog on the Lions early on, as Leonard has stepped up his play on the defensive end and scored on hustle points.
Ouachita recorded a 1-1 record in the Belton/Williams Classic last week. The Lions dropped a hard-fought contest against Richwood (51-47) and defeated Carroll (58-52).
“We’re looking for some consistency,” Madison said. “We’ll play well for one quarter or one half and then you’ll get something completely different in the next quarter or half. Hopefully by district we’ll be where we need to be. We’re hoping to gain experience. Nothing beats experience with young guys.”
The Lions entered the Belton/Williams Classic with a 2-2 record after securing wins against Bastrop (59-34) and Bossier (47-43). Ross led the team with 18 points against Bossier.
