It’s business as usual for the Ouachita Lions ahead of a huge week in district.
Riding a 21-game win streak in district play, the Lions are set to face their most difficult week during said win streak.
With matchups against (18-5, 1-1) Alexandria and (15-4, 2-0) West Monroe on the horizon, the Lions enter district play riding back-to-back blowouts wins in 2-5A.
The (16-4, 2-0) Lions defeated West Ouachita 55-28 and raced past Ruston in a 68-37 victory the following Friday.
“We defended well, and we executed well offensively,” Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison said.
Senior Matt Hayman led the Lions with 14 points in the victory against Ruston after scoring 11 points against West Ouachita. Hayman has made a similar jump that Quez Owens made a season ago. Owens came on strong and became a consistent scoring threat, and so far this season, Hayman has followed suit. Owens, by the way, scored double-digit figures in both of the Lions’ victories last week also.
“Matt missed games because of a broken foot before district play last year, and I think that hurt him,” Madison said. “Because he’s been here the whole time, he’s figured out how to play in our style and he’s had a really good season so far.”
This week figures to be a much different week for the Lions than what Ouachita fans got the week prior. Instead of double-digit victories, Madison is expecting hard-fought battles against two teams that reside in the Top 10 power rankings in Class 5A.
“I feel pretty good going into it,” Madison said. “I like the intensity we have on defense. We rebound the basketball a little bit better (Friday) night. That’s the key for us going forward. We’re going to have to rebound well to beat these teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.