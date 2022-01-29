If you ask Jeremy Madison, Simsboro is one of the best teams in Northeast Louisiana.
No, scratch that. Ouachita’s head basketball coach took it a step further after the Lions’ 64-50 win Thursday night against the Tigers.
“Simsboro is one of the best teams in the state,” Madison said. “We had the right mindset in that win. We played really well.”
The No. 3 (18-6) Lions handed the defending Class B Champions just its third loss of the season. The Tigers have won championships in three of the last four seasons, and though Ouachita has yet to reach the top of the mountain under Madison, the Lions have come close with Top 28 trips in the past.
A win like Thursday’s can go a long way for Ouachita fulfilling its ultimate goal.
“The thing about it is, we just have to keep the right mindset,” Madison said. “We can’t be listening to outside distractions.”
Veteran guard Rashad Davis led the team with 17 points in the victory. He also provided six assists and six rebounds. Davis, who has flown under the radar some this season, has the toughest defensive assignment on most nights.
“He’s pretty much the heart and soul of our team,” Madison said. “He gets everything going for us. He doesn’t get the attention and publicity, but I think he deserves it. Most of the time he’s guarding the other team’s best player, and we can switch him one through five.”
As dynamic as Davis was in the Lions’ victory, he had help in the win. Jonathan Bradshaw and Phil Bradford each scored 12 points, and Sterry Leonard provided 10 points in the victory.
“It was just a team win,” Madison said. “We shared the basketball. We only had like four turnovers and held them to just four offensive rebounds.”
Beating a squad like Simsboro is a nice feather in Ouachita’s cap, but it does nothing in terms of the intriguing District 2-5A race. The Lions are 3-2 in the district, and though Ruston has already beaten the likes of Ouachita and West Monroe this season, the Lions are still very much in the hunt to capture the district title.
“Even after the Ruston loss and ASH loss, I told the guys we can still win it,” Madison said. “But we can’t drop another one. We put ourselves in this hole. We have to find our way out of the hole. We were talking about this before the district started. I said a team that wins this district will probably have multiple losses just because of how tough it is. We still have four teams in the Top 10.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
