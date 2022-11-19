The No. 17 Ouachita Lions got another shot at the No. 1 Ruston Bearcats last Friday night, and unlike the first meeting, the Lions made the Bearcats sweat.
After leading 13-7 at halftime and 16-14 in the third quarter, the Lions ultimately fell to Ruston in a 37-16 second round playoff matchup that earned the tip of the cap from Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh.
“I thought as a team we earned some respect,” Ouachita head coach Todd Garvin said. “It’s not a moral victory, but our kids are resilient and kept competing and fought hard. We talk about building the brand. We took that next step with this game. We have to finish the football game, but playing 48 minutes against those guys will be something we build on this offseason.”
Unlike the 47-13 contest that took place between the teams late in the regular season, the playoff contest between Ruston and Ouachita saw multiple momentum swings. And most went against Ouachita, like on the opening drive of the game when Carldell Sirmons was driving a pile of Ouachita and Ruston bodies toward the end zone before ultimately being stripped by Jadon Mayfield. Mayfield returned the fumble 58 yards. Ouachita fans argued Sirmons was across the goal line before the strip for the first score of the ballgame, but the officials ruled it a fumble, which Ruston cashed in on with a Dyson Fields touchdown run.
“It’s hard to tell from all the angles,” Garvin said. “It looked like everybody was in the end zone, but again, you can’t make heads or tails of it. We were driving there and had some momentum, and it flips that quick.”
Ouachita answered Fields’ score with a short yardage Zach Jackson touchdown run in the second quarter to tie the contest, 7-7. The scoring drive was a 23-play, 75-yard drive. Jackson engineered another long touchdown drive later in the second, as he scored from nine yards out on a 14-play, 81-yard drive to give Ouachita a 13-7 halftime. Though Ouachita took the lead into halftime, the Lions had to switch offensive strategies in the second quarter when fullback Jay Treadway went down with a concussion.
“We had to abandon our plan because of personnel,” Garvin said. “We were in 21 and 22-personnel a lot there. The drives we put together were behind that. And then you just have to abandon that with Treadway’s injury. He’s been a big factor for us this year.”
As if that wasn’t bad enough, running back Chaunky Lewis suffered a broken collarbone in the third quarter. Lewis rushed for more than 200 yards in the previous two ballgames.
But take nothing away from Ruston. The Bearcats outscored Ouachita, 23-3, in the final quarter and rode Fields to 208 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 31 carries.
“I thought they came out hard in the second half,” Garvin said. “They came out a lot stronger. It was nothing fancy. They made up their mind. We’re going to run it at you and be more physical than you. (Fields) runs hard. They had a good surge and a good push on the offensive line. We couldn’t slow it down.”
Ruston’s Jaden Osborne completed just one-of-eight pass attempts for three yards in the win. Jackson completed 14-of-32 passes for 99 yards. He also led the team with 71 rushing yards on 18 attempts.
The Lions finished the regular season with a 6-6 record.
“It’s been a little more challenging this year,” said Garvin one year after leading the Lions to the quarterfinals. “I think moving forward, now that we’ve played 12 weeks with this type of schedule and competition, I think our kids have a better understanding of what a season looks like. Some kids learned what it takes to to play a full schedule like this and what they need to do for the long haul. I think that’s important. Hopefully they take that information and use it in the offseason.”
