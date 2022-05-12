St. Frederick won the battle, but Ouachita Christian won the war.
The Warriors captured their first district championship earlier in the year when they beat OCS, 5-2, but the Eagles’ 10-0 victory against the Warriors in the Division IV Semifinals Thursday night gave OCS a ticket to the state championship game.
“We told them all week long that this was going to be one of the most hyped up games we’ve had in a long, long time here. We wanted them to focus on what happened between the fences,” Parker said. “We lost to St. Frederick and take nothing from them. They beat us that night for the district championship at their place, but to come out tonight and win a semifinal game knowing what’s on the line to play in a state championship game, I’m sure our kids had a little extra motivation.”
Count Barham White among those players. White, who had to sit out of the first game with his leg injury, was itching to face St. Frederick with a state championship appearance on the line.
“We owed them one for sure,” White said. “To watch them celebrate after they beat us in a midweek game for the district championship, jumping all over the left field wall, that fueled us for the rest of the season. We worked harder than ever for this spot right here.”
The balls were leaving the park for OCS, as OCS collected 11 hits and two home runs Thursday night. That was the difference in the ballgame if you ask St. Frederick head coach Jim Rushworth.
“(Jacob Bareswill) was impressive,” Rushworth said. “He kept us off balanced and threw strikes. He elevated his fastball tonight and gave us some trouble. They hit everything that we elevated, and we popped it. He did a good job. I was impressed with him.”
Bareswill allowed just three hits and three walks in his complete game shutout.
In the first inning, Zach White pumped his legs high in the air after rounding first base and watching his two-run blast clear the left-center wall. His home run gave the Eagles a 2-0 edge and all the momentum.
After giving up two walks and totaling 28 pitches in the first inning, Bareswill settled in on the mound after Eli Carr recorded the Warriors first hit of the evening.
“I was kind of nervous in the first inning with the big crowd. I’ve never been there before,” Bareswill said. “I settled down and felt like I grew in confidence as it went on.”
Tucker Stutts laid down a bunt single to start off the bottom frame, but he was picked off before Karson Trichel’s double. Trichel was ultimately stranded at third, as Garrett Taylor minimized the damage before heading back into the dugout.
The Warriors had a missed opportunity in the third inning, though, as Garrett Aljani reached on a walk and Thomas Marsala followed two batters later with a single. Marsala was overaggressive, rounding the bag, as Noah Lovelady threw it to first in time for Karson Trichel to tag a retreating Marsala at the bag.
OCS poured it on in the bottom half of the third. With two outs in the inning, Jacob Lilley hit an RBI double and Stutts followed with a three-run homer to make it a 6-0 Eagle lead. White and Stutts’ homers were the separating factor in Parker’s mind.
“Zach White has done everything for us this year, from playing a couple different positions to hitting in the middle of the order," Parker said. "For him to come up and hit that first pitch in the bottom of the first was big. And Tucker Stutts has been big for us. That was his first home run to hit as a high school hitter. The extra base hits tonight were the difference in the game."
Taylor’s night on the bump ended in the fourth. He allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk in 3.2 innings pitched.
Meanwhile, Bareswill continued to stymie the Eagles offense. The Warriors picked up their second hit of the contest in the fifth, but Bareswill recorded his fifth strikeout of the game one batter later.
An error, passed ball and Landon Graves RBI single made it a 9-0 contest in the fifth. Graves scored the final run on Cole Parker’s single.
Graves, Parker, Zach White, Trichel and Stutts each recorded two hits in the victory.
OCS will face No. 5 Calvary Baptist at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Division IV State Championship Game in Hammond. The Eagles will go for their third straight state championship.
