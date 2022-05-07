There couldn't be three more opposite contests in the three-game quarterfinal series between No. 3 Ouachita Christian and No. 6 Sacred Heart.
Sacred Heart defeated OCS, 8-2, in Game 1.
OCS pummeled Sacred Heart, 11-0, in Game 2.
And the Eagles edged the Trojans, 4-3, in walk-off fashion in Game 3.
No matter what the result was, the Eagles are headed back to the semifinals, and they'll host a District 2-1A rival in St. Frederick Thursday.
But that opportunity doesn't arise without some big performances on the bump Saturday.
"After not playing our best and winning two straight today, it was really special," OCS head coach John Parker said. "Just the resiliency that these guys showed, it's special. We used several different pitchers today..."
Down 1-0 in the series, OCS turned to Jacob Bareswill, and he delivered perhaps his greatest performance of his career. Bareswill threw a one-hitter, striking out seven and walking just one Sacred Heart batter in the 11-0 victory.
Of course, OCS brought the offensive firepower, as well. Zach White went 3-for-3 with a homer and six RBIs. Landon Graves and Kade Trichel each recorded two hits in the victory.
Carter Gates got the ball for Game 3 and allowed just two earned runs on five hits and one walk. Gates had five strikeouts before handing the ball over to Graves, who did not allow a run in the final three innings.
Down 3-2, Barham White came up with the clutch RBI single to tie the contest in the sixth inning. With the bases full, Zach White was hit by a pitch to draw the walk-off victory.
"It was unbelievable to watch these guys continue to fight and battle and continue their season," Parker said. "It was a great victory for OCS."
