The No. 1 (33-0) Ouachita Christian Lady Eagles remained undefeated with a 70-19 thrashing over No. 16 Sacred Heart Thursday night in the opening round of the Div. IV Playoffs.
OCS led 49-6 at halftime, as the Lady Eagles fed off of an energetic crowd at home.
"They came out ready to play," OCS head coach Stan Humphries said. "They had a lot of energy. That goes with us having a lot of support. It was a lot of people."
More than any opponent currently, the biggest opposition facing the Lady Eagles is time. Humphries was somewhat concerned about the downtime between the Lady Eagles last game and the first playoff game of the season.
It's why Humphries pushed to play the first playoff game on Thursday night, while the Lady Eagles' second-round matchup between either No. 9 St. Frederick or No. 8 Central Catholic will play their first-round game on Monday.
"We had a week between our last game and last night's playoff game," said Humphries on Friday. "We just wanted to get back on the court again and get back to what we're doing. We got to play a lot of girls, so they could experience playing in the playoffs. It's a long drawn out process, so we're just hoping we can continue this momentum."
The Lady Warriors will play Central Catholic at 5:30 Monday with the winner facing OCS on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.