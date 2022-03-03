District 2-1A coaches bestowed player of the year and coach of the year honors upon Ouachita Christian guard Avery Hopkins and head coach Stan Humphries, respectfully, following an undefeated district run.
Hopkins led the team in scoring this season, while Humphries guided the Lady Eagles to a semifinal run with a 31-3 overall record.
The full District 2-1A team is below:
First Team
— Jayden Ellerman, OCS
— Mackenzie Lipa, OCS
— Anna Dale Melton, OCS
— Ricarra Lewis, Sicily Island
— Allie Furr, Cedar Creek
— Jamariya Bass, Tensas
— Roniya Ellis, Delta Charter
— Shameria Morrison, Delhi
— Caroline Bradley, Oak Grove
— Sarah Adams, Cedar Creek
Second Team
— Lizzie McAdams, Cedar Creek
— Millie Venters, Cedar Creek
— Rawyah Phillips, Sicily Island
— Alyssa Dismuke, St. Frederick
— Rebecca Gardner, River Oaks
— Sara Shivers, OCS
— Chyann Lee, Delta Charter
— Serenity Barnes, Delhi
— Ramsey Bradford, Oak Grove
— Kamira Hill, Oak Grove
Honorable Mention: Madison Bosco, OCS; Jaden Boydstein, Delta Charter; Carlee Short, Delta Charter; Lillian Soto, Cedar Creek; Shakaiyer Edwards, Tensas; Alyria Harris, Tensas; Megan Day, St. Frederick; Bradie Eppinette, St. Frederick; Hannah Brown, Delhi, Victoria Jones, Delhi; Dekyra Brass, Delhi; Ashley Johnson, Oak Grove; Addison Reeves, Oak Grove; Meadow Raymond, Oak Grove; Ava Burrell, Oak Grove; Avery Woodring, River Oaks.
