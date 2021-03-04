One year after losing its perfect record in a state championship game loss, the No. 1 Ouachita Christian Lady Eagles planted its flag as best in the state with a Division IV State Championship victory.
The Lady Eagles defeated No. 2 Highland Baptist, 61-40, to finish the season with a 29-2 overall record.
A late run in the second quarter seemingly breathed new life into Highland Baptist, but an 11-2 run to start the third quarter all but sealed OCS’ championship fate. The Lady Eagles’ press created easy scoring opportunities, and OCS continued to knock down shots to lead 41-22.
Avery Hopkins had a knack for making a few of those jump shots to thwart any runs Highland Baptist attempted. Hopkins joined teammates Conleigh Laseter and Emery Wirtz in double figures with 13 points in the quarter. OCS was an efficient 7-of-13 from the field in the third quarter to take a 47-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
OCS finished strong in the fourth quarter, and Wirtz led the Lady Eagles with 17 points in the victory.
The game swung heavily in OCS’ direction in the second quarter. OCS forced Highland Baptist into turnovers in the period, and Laseter continued her hot start with 11 first-half points for the Lady Eagles. OCS opened the quarter with a 13-2 run to extend its lead to 28-12. The Lady Bears turned the ball over 11 times in the half, and OCS dominated the boards with a +9 Advantage.
Highland Baptist desperately needed something positive to happen and an 8-2 run to finish the quarter kept the score respectable going into the locker room. OCS took a 30-20 halftime lead.
The outside shots were falling early for OCS early on. Hopkins, Wirtz and Laseter made shots around the perimeter in the early goings of the first quarter to set the tone. Highlight Baptist made their shots count in the paint, as OCS led Highland Baptist in a 9-8 contest. Laseter hit her second triple of the quarter to extend OCS’ lead, as both teams engaged in a highly efficient first quarter.
The Lady Eagles carried a 15-10 advantage into the second quarter after going 3-for-5 from 3-point range in the quarter.
OCS went 64-3 in the last two seasons, and the Class of 2021 won 127 of 152 career games.
(0) comments
