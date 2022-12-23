Ask the man responsible for building and maintaining a championship program that very few can match across the state, “How have the Eagles won six state championships dating back to 2000?” Steven Fitzhugh just might greet you with a one-word answer.
“Continuity.”
The revelation, if you can even call that, is rather obvious. Eight OCS offensive starters in the Caesars Superdome started at Ouachita Christian when they were kindergarteners. On top of that, assistant coaches Drew Vidrine, Randall Bentley, Tim Mosher, Robby Devinney and Sonny Vidrine have spent a combined 100-plus years at OCS. Heck, Fitzhugh’s offensive coordinator Drew Vidrine started at OCS as an eighth grader in 1994, played high school ball, went to college for four years and then immediately returned to coach the Eagles.
Even on down to the middle school coaches, Kevin Washam, John Parker and LaBrian Wells have each been coaching at the school for 10-plus years.
“I’m not having to change coaches, and that’s a huge thing,” Fitzhugh said. “Look at the overall picture. How many years do these coaches have invested in OCS? And I’ve had 29.”
The 2022 Ouachita Citizen Coach of the Year guided the Eagles to their eighth state championship, which in turn gave Fitzhugh his sixth state championship victory as the Eagles head coach. That put Fitzhugh in rarefied air. J.T. Curtis, Alton “Red” Franklin, Dennis Dunn, James Brown and Don Shows added Fitzhugh to an elite club of high school football coaches that have won six or more LHSAA state championships.
Fitzhugh will credit his coaches, a strong community of parents and great players, but developing players is something the OCS family takes great pride in.
Nineteen starters on offense and defense in the Select Division IV State Championship victory against Vermilion Catholic were enrolled at the school since they were in the sixth grade. That circles right back to continuity, but introduces another OCS philosophy: the art of the double team.
“We talk before the season as a coach and a parent that we need to be on the same team to develop this young man,” Fitzhugh said. “The No. 1 goal is to help him love the Lord and get to heaven one day. And that he’ll do the right things. As parents and coaches, if we can double team the kid and let him know that he can’t play one against the other and that we’re on the same team, even though we might not always agree on things, it’s a double team.”
No position group developed more in 2022 under Fitzhugh’s watch greater than the offensive line. No matter how hard Zach White ran through a would-be tackler or how high Tate Hamby out jumped the opposition or how accurate Landon Graves delivered the football, the offense doesn’t move without the big boys up front. And that added a new level of stress to the coaching staff this offseason after graduating five seniors on the offensive line and having to replace what some had called the best offensive line in school history. So how do you go about that? Well, you try something new. Instead of having players go both ways, why not take a page out of Southern Lab’s book from that 2021 Select State Championship Game and have offensive linemen devoted to one side of the ball? That’s exactly what the Eagles did, even if coaches had to mix and match starters for the duration of the season.
“We never had five seniors start on the offensive line before like we did last year,” Fitzhugh said. “The line we started with in the dome was not the same one we started with in the playoffs the first week. It was changing all the way up until the semis and the finals. (Carter) Balsamo started the year at center. Midway through we moved him to guard and then he finished up at tackle. That’s the thing I give Coach Mosher credit for. Tim grades film and watches technique and how they finish the play. Your footwork and your finish. He teaches calculus, so he’s an attention to detail kind of guy. He grades the film and studies it.
“I’m trying to think in addition to the five guys we finished the season with, we had at least four other guys that started. At least nine guys started on the offensive line this year for a game.”
Turbulence greeted the Eagles to start the season, as OCS bookmarked its football campaign with the lowest of lows and highest of highs. Sure, the Eagles got a victory against Watson Chapel in Week 1, but the damage had been done. Leading rusher Chad Strickland was carted off with a broken leg that would keep him from suiting up until the semifinal game, Parker Paine also suffered a less severe broken leg that kept him off of the field until late in the season and Broc Hogan suffered a high ankle sprain that would sideline him for a pivotal Week 2 matchup when big bad Oak Grove came to town. Before the Tigers won the Non-Select Division IV State Championship, Oak Grove squared off with the Eagles in a heavily anticipated grudge match. And the Eagles limped in. To the surprise of many, OCS defeated Oak Grove, 48-20. That’s right... A whopping 28 points. That point differential put a smile on a lot of faces, as it shared Strickland’s jersey number.
“Considering the circumstances, I think that was a turning point in our season,” Fitzhugh said. “Chad led the chant that night. That was his first time out there, and it was a huge motivation. Everybody wanted to play well for him. So to win by 28 points, it was a special game for us. I think that gave us confidence going forward.”
The Eagles finished the regular season with a 9-1 record before rattling off wins against Sacred Heart, Glenbrook and Ascension Catholic to set up a dome matchup against Vermilion Catholic. The Eagles claimed their eighth title with a 28-14 victory in the Superdome.
Reflecting on the journey, Fitzhugh fought back tears. He kept repeating “love” and “stick together” over and over as he tried to summarize what the 2022 Eagles had accomplished.
“I get emotional because you know how much these guys put in,” Fitzhugh said. “Out of our 11 seniors, seven had to have surgery in their career. Carter Volion is another kid that tore his ACL in soccer last year, did not play football and then tears it again after surgery and rehab in a freak deal during a scrimmage. He plays a month later. But guys like him are always in here working extra. I know how hard him, Chad, Parker and Broc, all these guys worked to overcome adversity. Just so they could be part of this team. That’s what makes it special. They all sacrifice for each other. And that’s what gets me.”
