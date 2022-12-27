Mickey McCarty stood still, silent even, among the roar of those gathered at Bill Ruple Stadium behind him.
As the current principal of Neville High School and four-time state champion former head coach of the Tigers, he softly stated, “That is the hardest hit I’ve ever seen in high school football.”
Matthew Fobbs-White, the man responsible for the violent hit on a poor East Ascension tailback, was selected as the 2022 Ouachita Citizen Defensive Player of the Year. And though he drew that familiar gasp from audiences home and away on a regular occurrence — he annihilated the fullback dive in games against Sterlington, Ruston and many others — Neville’s star defensive end found himself most proud of a defensive touchdown in 2022.
Against Tioga, Fobbs-White intercepted a pass and took it back all the way to the end zone. At the time, Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill stated that he looked like a man who wanted to score in a bad way. It was exactly as Tannehill described it.
“It didn’t really mean much at the time, in that game, but to me, being a defensive guy that has his hand in the dirt, you don’t normally get the ball, let alone get to score a touchdown,” Fobbs-White said. “It was a fun moment for us, and the defensive line. We’re used to banging heads. They ain’t used to seeing a big guy run like that.”
But ask any Neville fan, the hits will be most remembered. His collision in the second-round contest against East Ascension garnered more than 124,000 views on Facebook, and if you haven’t seen it, just imagine former South Carolina great Jadaveon Clowney’s collision with a Michigan running back in the 2013 Outback Bowl. Just like Clowney’s hit, Fobbs-White jarred East Ascension tailback and Tulane commit Walter Samuel’s helmet loose with immediate impact in the backfield.
“I liked being a 24-hour superstar,“ said the District 2-4A Defensive MVP. “That was pretty fun. I had people hitting me up telling me how many views it had.”
Just like the clip exhibited, Fobbs-White plays full speed on defense. And it’s his motor and tenaciousness that’s helped garner 16 offers during his high school career. With offers from Baylor, Louisiana Tech, ULL, Memphis and many more, Fobbs-White climbed the ranks to become the 24th best prospect in Louisiana, according to 247 Sports. And he settled on Tulane as his destination last Wednesday when he signed his National Letter of Intent.
Throughout the recruiting process, he never rested on his laurels. In fact, what earned him playing time as a sophomore is exactly what made him pop with 40 tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception, three pass breakups and 25 hurries as a pass rusher this season.
“He lived up to everything we asked him to do,” Tannehill said. “He did it with great effort and great attitude. He’s just an incredibly explosive player that has gotten every ounce of his athletic ability and effort that you could possibly get out of yourself. He made plays this year that were unbelievable. Obviously, he did it by being very physical. It’s just fun to watch him play football. He plays it as fast as anyone.”
Sure, the hits garner clicks. But Fobbs-White’s body blows on the gridiron changed the complexion of games. Tannehill witnessed it all season long. When the team needed a spark, Fobbs-White would make a bone-chilling hit that would send shockwaves throughout the defense. And just like that, the team came alive. And he did it again and again and again.
“No doubt about it,” Tannehill said. “His physicality and speed off the edge were things that I don’t think people really prepared for. They saw it, but they didn’t know it would be that explosive and that fast. I think the other guys, heck, I know our defensive line guys try to play as fast and as physical as he played this year.”
Fobbs-White is a part of a Neville defensive line cycle that hasn’t missed a beat. For the past decade and beyond, this unit has featured a star player paired with a young bull. Fobbs-White served as the young bull alongside Auburn’s Enyce Sledge last season. This year, he was the stud with a rising star in sophomore Brody Whatley alongside him. Nope, the cycle never ends at Neville, and that’s something Fobbs-White is proud of.
“It’s just tradition,” Fobbs-White said. “You have that young cat and that stud always. And then the young cat has to work harder and harder to get to that stud level. Then you have a new young cat. It’s just the cycle.”
If you wonder what Neville meant to Fobbs-White in his career, all you have to do is ask the coaching staff to pull out a letter that he wrote following his junior year. Fobbs-White went from a practice player trying to earn playing time while battling LSU’s All-SEC left tackle Will Campbell to earning the No. 7 jersey because he penned a letter about what it takes to lead a Neville Tiger defense. And he showcased those stripes all season long, as the leader of a defense that allowed 15.5 points per game this season.
And though Neville came up short against Westgate in the quarterfinals, Fobbs-White is proud of the team for continuing the proud legacy at Neville, despite the club featuring so many new faces on offense and defense.
“Going into the season, being doubted was kind of confusing,” said Fobbs-White after Neville graduated most of its offensive and defensive starters from last year’s semifinal team. “Knowing the Neville program and who we had on the team, no matter who we have we always make a run. Making that second seed, we give ourselves a pat on the back with such a young group that we have. Beating a 5A school as bad as we did and then losing that second round game, ugh, I wish we could get that one back. But I’m still proud of these guys. We just reload here at Neville.”
