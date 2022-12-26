Throughout his record-breaking career, Landon Graves exhibited a calm demeanor during the heat of battle to onlookers.
But the senior Ouachita Christian quarterback admits that he was anything but after winning the 2022 Division IV State Championship.
“Everybody has always told me that I keep the same facial expression, and that I’m cool,” Graves said. “ But things are rushing through my head throughout the game. I get nervous. I get worried. But I guess I just don’t show it.”
When asked about his steady, levelheaded approach, Graves couldn’t help but smile. Rallying the team or punctuating the game with a crucial score came as second nature. That’s in Graves’ competitive DNA, and he’s been doing it for years. But just like so many other athletes before him, Graves deals with pregame jitters in a rather visible way.
This became apparent back before the Eagles’ 2019 matchup against Oak Grove. Starter Hunter Herring was out for the contest and Graves was just a freshman. OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh didn’t bat an eye when he started the young Graves, and his faith in his young star player was rewarded with a 16-of-23 passing effort for 273 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-21 Eagle victory. Before making his first start at quarterback, Graves had to excuse himself from the team minutes before the contest. That’s when his little pregame ritual started.
“We were about to run out, and (Fitzhugh) was talking to the team,” Graves said. “I went back to the seventh grade locker room to throw up in the trashcan. There was chicken all in there. And that just made it worse. Coach (John) Parker walked back there five minutes beforehand and just said, ‘You’re going to be alright.’”
Fast forward four years later to a senior season that produced 2,814 passing yards and 33 touchdowns with seven interceptions and 518 rushing yards with 10 rushing touchdowns on 89 attempts, and you can find Graves doing the exact same thing before games. In his own words, the 2022 Ouachita Citizen Offensive Player of the Year has to get it out of his system, and then he goes onto the field and produces a victory for his Eagles.
“He threw up as a freshman and a senior,” said Fitzhugh, laughing as he recalled old conversations with officials. “He would be behind the goal post, and referees would say, ‘Coach you got a guy throwing up behind there,’ and I would just say, ‘Yeah, he’s a puker.’ We’ve had a lot of those guys that just get that excitement and have to get it out. I’ve seen him behind the goal posts many times, but I didn’t worry about it. I knew he would get it out and then go lead our team.”
Graves, who finished with a 28-2 record as the starting quarterback, rewrote the record book in his OCS career. He’s the only player to start in four straight state championship games (the past two years at quarterback). He finished his career with a school record of 108 total touchdowns (breaking Jermaine Sharpe’s 30-year record of 105), became one of only three OCS players to throw for 6,000 or more yards in a career and was second in school history in punt yards.
His production might have surprised some across the state, but you can’t say the same for Fitzhugh. In the leadup to Graves’ freshman debut against Oak Grove, Fitzhugh told KNOE sports director Aaron Dietrich that Dietrich would deliver an Aaron’s Aces T-shirt to Graves the following Monday. And wouldn’t you know it? That’s exactly how it played out.
“I remember watching him for the first time sitting on the track here in elementary,” Fitzhugh said. “He was in the fifth or sixth grade and he threw a route right here that made me go, ‘Wow.’ I immediately went, ‘This kid’s got it.’ When he was in the eighth grade, I subbed for John Parker, who called the offense, because he had to go to a cross-country meet. And it’s fourth-and-five when I call timeout. I asked Landon what play he wanted, and he said he wanted slant arrow. In my head, I’m thinking, ‘Really? That’s the last play I’d call.’ The slant is such a tough route to throw, just the timing of it. I sat there and watched. The defender jumped the arrow, and he threw the slant right as the defender turned, and again, I was like, ‘Wow.’”
There have been many “Wow” moments throughout Graves’ career. From his overtime walk-off touchdown against Calvary Baptist in the 2021 semifinal clash to breaking free on a 93-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against Glenbrook in the 2022 quarterfinals to leading an 85-yard scoring drive with 38 seconds remaining in the second quarter of a 7-7 ballgame against Vermilion Catholic, Graves has changed games with his legs and arm on numerous occasions. The latter play mentioned broke a tie in the Division IV State Championship Game that the Eagles went on to win 28-14. And the drive featured two of his finest throws in his career. The first was a throw on the move that hit Tate Hamby in stride on a 45-yard gain. And the second was a 23-yard strike to Drew Dougan in the end zone. Fitzhugh was a bigger fan of the touchdown throw on a drive that saw Graves complete all four of his passes for 85 yards.
“That play to Dougan, there were four guys around him,” Fitzhugh recalled. “They were not holding onto him, but they were within two or three yards. He threw it up high above their heads where only Dougan could get it. That was the one looking back on film that made me go, ‘Wow’ again. He’s got that confidence, and they worked enough to be in sync. He knew to put it where it needs to be.”
Graves nodded in approval of Fitzhugh’s favorite throw, but he goes back to his freshman year for his all-time favorite at OCS.
“Against Oak Grove, I threw a go-route to Will (Fitzhugh),” Graves said. “It was a back-shoulder throw on this sideline in the end zone, and when he turned, it was perfect because the defender was in front of him.”
Two state championships and multiple entries into the school record books serve as a nice feather in the cap for Graves’ career, but the success was only one part of his journey.
“I’ve been thinking about it a lot since it all settled down,” Graves said. “State championships are great, but what’s going to stick with me are the extra games I got to play. I got to spend extra time with the guys, and that’s what it’s all about for me. I’m glad we won, but that doesn’t matter as much as getting to spend time with the guys.”
